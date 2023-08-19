What Are The Odds Your Flight Will Be Delayed Or Canceled?

On August 19th, it is National Aviation Day across the United States, a day to celebrate the development of all things aviation.

From the first flight in 1903, to approximately 100,000 flights per day in the US alone, the aviation landscape has drastically changed.

However, with so many flights occurring every single day, the number of delays has increased. In fact, over the last five years the number of delayed flights has jumped from 17.3% (2018) to 21.6% (2023 so far), according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

With this in mind, the team from FloridaBet thought it would be interesting to see which airports across the US and Florida you have the greatest odds of being delayed.

The Florida airports where you have the greatest odds of being delayed during 2023:

Rank Airport Location Delayed Departures (%) Odds of Being Delayed 1 Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Fort Lauderdale 31.31% +219 or 1 in 3.19 2 Orlando International Orlando 27.93% +258 or 1 in 3.58 3 Palm Beach International West Palm Beach/Palm Beach 27.02% +270 or 1 in 3.70 4 Orlando Sanford International Sanford 26.19% +282 or 1 in 3.82 5 Punta Gorda Airport Punta Gorda 26.13% +283 or 1 in 3.83 6 Key West International Key West 26.11% +283 or 1 in 3.83 7 Miami International Miami 25.86% +287 or 1 in 3.87 8 Sarasota/Bradenton International Sarasota/Bradenton 22.33% +348 or 1 in 4.48 9 Tampa International Tampa 20.41% +390 or 1 in 4.90 10 Jacksonville International Jacksonville 20.22% +395 or 1 in 4.95 11 Pensacola International Pensacola 19.45% +414 or 1 in 5.14 12 Southwest Florida International Fort Myers 19.37% +416 or 1 in 5.16 13 Northwest Florida Beaches International Panama City 18.64% +436 or 1 in 5.36 14 St Pete Clearwater International St. Petersburg 17.59% +469 or 1 in 5.69 15 Daytona Beach International Daytona Beach 16.42% +509 or 1 in 6.09 16 Gainesville Regional Gainesville 16.03% +524 or 1 in 6.24 17 Melbourne Orlando International Melbourne 14.66% +582 or 1 in 6.82 18 Tallahassee International Tallahassee 12.74% +685 or 1 in 7.85

Combining the flight data from the airports above, the odds of being delayed flying out of Florida in 2023 is around 26.4% (or +279).

The top 20 US airports where you have the greatest odds of being delayed during 2023:

Rank Airport State Delayed Departures (%) Odds of Being Delayed 1 Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport Florida 31.31% +219 or 1 in 3.19 2 Harry Reid International Airport Nevada 28.87% +246 or 1 in 3.46 3 Kahului Airport Hawaii 28.32% +253 or 1 in 3.53 4 Orlando International Airport Florida 27.93% +258 or 1 in 3.58 5 Denver International Airport Colorado 27.17% +268 or 1 in 3.68 6 Palm Beach International Airport Florida 27.02% +270 or 1 in 3.70 7 Miami International Airport Florida 25.86% +287 or 1 in 3.87 8 Midway International Airport Illinois 25.50% +292 or 1 in 3.92 9 Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Hawaii 24.73% +304 or 1 in 4.04 10 Newark Liberty International Airport New Jersey 24.45% +309 or 1 in 4.09 11 George Bush Intercontinental Airport Texas 24.42% +310 or 1 in 4.10 12 Reno–Tahoe International Airport Nevada 23.85% +319 or 1 in 4.19 T13 John F. Kennedy International Airport New York 23.80% +320 or 1 in 4.20 T13 Oakland International Airport California 23.80% +320 or 1 in 4.20 15 Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport Puerto Rico 23.31% +329 or 1 in 4.29 16 Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport Texas 22.83% +338 or 1 in 4.38 17 John Wayne Airport California 22.76% +339 or 1 in 4.39 18 Dallas Love Field Texas 22.05% +354 or 1 in 4.54 19 Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Arizona 21.99% +355 or 1 in 4.55 20 San Francisco International Airport California 21.80% +359 or 1 in 4.59

When looking into large (airports handling over 1% of the country’s annual passenger boarding’s) and medium hub airports (airports handling 0.25–1% of the country’s annual passenger boarding’s) across the US, of which there are 64:

*For purposes of this report, a flight is considered delayed if it arrived at (or departed) the gate 15 minutes or more after the scheduled arrival (departure) time as reflected in the Computerized Reservation System.

Source: News Release