What Are The Odds Your Flight Will Be Delayed Or Canceled?

On August 19th, it is National Aviation Day across the United States, a day to celebrate the development of all things aviation.
From the first flight in 1903, to approximately 100,000 flights per day in the US alone, the aviation landscape has drastically changed.
However, with so many flights occurring every single day, the number of delays has increased. In fact, over the last five years the number of delayed flights has jumped from 17.3% (2018) to 21.6% (2023 so far), according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.
With this in mind, the team from FloridaBet thought it would be interesting to see which airports across the US and Florida you have the greatest odds of being delayed.
The Florida airports where you have the greatest odds of being delayed during 2023:
|Rank
|Airport
|Location
|Delayed Departures (%)
|Odds of Being Delayed
|1
|Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International
|Fort Lauderdale
|31.31%
|+219 or 1 in 3.19
|2
|Orlando International
|Orlando
|27.93%
|+258 or 1 in 3.58
|3
|Palm Beach International
|West Palm Beach/Palm Beach
|27.02%
|+270 or 1 in 3.70
|4
|Orlando Sanford International
|Sanford
|26.19%
|+282 or 1 in 3.82
|5
|Punta Gorda Airport
|Punta Gorda
|26.13%
|+283 or 1 in 3.83
|6
|Key West International
|Key West
|26.11%
|+283 or 1 in 3.83
|7
|Miami International
|Miami
|25.86%
|+287 or 1 in 3.87
|8
|Sarasota/Bradenton International
|Sarasota/Bradenton
|22.33%
|+348 or 1 in 4.48
|9
|Tampa International
|Tampa
|20.41%
|+390 or 1 in 4.90
|10
|Jacksonville International
|Jacksonville
|20.22%
|+395 or 1 in 4.95
|11
|Pensacola International
|Pensacola
|19.45%
|+414 or 1 in 5.14
|12
|Southwest Florida International
|Fort Myers
|19.37%
|+416 or 1 in 5.16
|13
|Northwest Florida Beaches International
|Panama City
|18.64%
|+436 or 1 in 5.36
|14
|St Pete Clearwater International
|St. Petersburg
|17.59%
|+469 or 1 in 5.69
|15
|Daytona Beach International
|Daytona Beach
|16.42%
|+509 or 1 in 6.09
|16
|Gainesville Regional
|Gainesville
|16.03%
|+524 or 1 in 6.24
|17
|Melbourne Orlando International
|Melbourne
|14.66%
|+582 or 1 in 6.82
|18
|Tallahassee International
|Tallahassee
|12.74%
|+685 or 1 in 7.85
Combining the flight data from the airports above, the odds of being delayed flying out of Florida in 2023 is around 26.4% (or +279).
The top 20 US airports where you have the greatest odds of being delayed during 2023:
|Rank
|Airport
|State
|Delayed Departures (%)
|Odds of Being Delayed
|1
|Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport
|Florida
|31.31%
|+219 or 1 in 3.19
|2
|Harry Reid International Airport
|Nevada
|28.87%
|+246 or 1 in 3.46
|3
|Kahului Airport
|Hawaii
|28.32%
|+253 or 1 in 3.53
|4
|Orlando International Airport
|Florida
|27.93%
|+258 or 1 in 3.58
|5
|Denver International Airport
|Colorado
|27.17%
|+268 or 1 in 3.68
|6
|Palm Beach International Airport
|Florida
|27.02%
|+270 or 1 in 3.70
|7
|Miami International Airport
|Florida
|25.86%
|+287 or 1 in 3.87
|8
|Midway International Airport
|Illinois
|25.50%
|+292 or 1 in 3.92
|9
|Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
|Hawaii
|24.73%
|+304 or 1 in 4.04
|10
|Newark Liberty International Airport
|New Jersey
|24.45%
|+309 or 1 in 4.09
|11
|George Bush Intercontinental Airport
|Texas
|24.42%
|+310 or 1 in 4.10
|12
|Reno–Tahoe International Airport
|Nevada
|23.85%
|+319 or 1 in 4.19
|T13
|John F. Kennedy International Airport
|New York
|23.80%
|+320 or 1 in 4.20
|T13
|Oakland International Airport
|California
|23.80%
|+320 or 1 in 4.20
|15
|Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport
|Puerto Rico
|23.31%
|+329 or 1 in 4.29
|16
|Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport
|Texas
|22.83%
|+338 or 1 in 4.38
|17
|John Wayne Airport
|California
|22.76%
|+339 or 1 in 4.39
|18
|Dallas Love Field
|Texas
|22.05%
|+354 or 1 in 4.54
|19
|Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
|Arizona
|21.99%
|+355 or 1 in 4.55
|20
|San Francisco International Airport
|California
|21.80%
|+359 or 1 in 4.59
When looking into large (airports handling over 1% of the country’s annual passenger boarding’s) and medium hub airports (airports handling 0.25–1% of the country’s annual passenger boarding’s) across the US, of which there are 64:
- Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport ranks #1 with 31.31% of flights being delayed.
- Orlando International Airport ranks #4 with 27.93% of flights being delayed.
- Palm Beach International Airport ranks #6 with 27.02% of flights being delayed.
- Miami International Airport ranks #7 with 25.86% of flights being delayed.
- Tampa International Airport ranks #29 with 20.41% of flights being delayed.
- Jacksonville International Airport ranks #31 with 20.22% of flights being delayed.
*For purposes of this report, a flight is considered delayed if it arrived at (or departed) the gate 15 minutes or more after the scheduled arrival (departure) time as reflected in the Computerized Reservation System.
Source: News Release