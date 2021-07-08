What Are The Health Benefits Of Mandarin Oranges?

As well as being a good source of vitamin C, mandarins contain active plant compounds that have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

However, people must store and handle mandarins correctly to maintain their freshness and taste.

Mandarins are citrus fruits that belong to the botanical family Rutaceae. They are smaller and sweeter than oranges, slightly flatter, and with a thinner, looser skin that is easy to peel. People in the United States often use the terms mandarin and tangerine interchangeably. However, tangerines are a type of mandarin, but not all mandarins are tangerines – there are different varieties. Tangerines are larger and flatter in shape with an uneven ‘pebbly’ textured skin. There are many different mandarin orange varieties, including Chinese honey mandarin, Satsuma, and clementine. Additionally, mandarin orange hybrids include tangelo and tangor. Satsuma mandarins are a specific type of mandarin orange originating in Japan over 700 years ago. They are sweet, tender, and seedless, and more difficult for people to find fresh in stores. Mandarins vary in color from bright orange to a deep reddish-orange. Their peel pulls away from the flesh quickly, allowing people to segment the orange into individual pieces without any difficulty. Learn more about oranges here. Nutritional Profile

A medium mandarin orange weighing approximately 88 grams (g) contains the following nutrients of note: calories: 46.6

carbohydrate: 11.7 g

total sugars: 9.33 g

vitamin C: 23.5 milligrams (mg)

calcium: 32.6 mg

folate: 14.1 micrograms (mcg)

beta carotene: 136 mcg Mandarins also contain other active compounds which may benefit health. Learn more about the importance of nutrition here. Health benefits

How to store mandarin oranges

Refrigerator temperatures may alter the flavor, so it is best to store them outside the refrigerator in a cool place at 60–70˚F for up to 1 week. However, it is OK to keep them in the fridge, particularly if a person wants to keep them for more than a few weeks. Additionally, a person can try freezing Mandarins. To do this, they should peel the fruit and remove all the membranes before separating them into smaller pieces. Then, place the segments in a single layer into a container or freezer bag and store them in the freezer. Furthermore, people can blend or juice their mandarins and store them in the refrigerator for a day or two.