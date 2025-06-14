What Are The Best Horse Racing Places in South Florida?

millions passing through the gates to watch equine stars strut their stuff on the track. With hot climates throughout the year, there are few more perfect locations to watch racing than Florida.

However, unfortunately, the state doesn’t hold any leg of the illustrious Triple Crown. Despite that, it remains a prominent spot for fans of the sport, with a huge number of graded races and big purses on offer throughout the calendar year.

Coupled with its tropical climate, there are few more spots that feature as predominantly on the bucket lists of avid fans of the sport than the state of Florida.

So, what are some of the best tracks located in the region, and are there any famous circuits that are no longer in operation?

Gulfstream Park

The most famous racetrack located in Florida can be found in Hallandale Beach, as Gulfstream Park hosts three major meets throughout the calendar year. The Royal Palm and Flaming Festival both attract huge numbers, but few events are as prominent on the sporting calendar than the Pegasus World Cup.

Gulfstream Park is one of the few courses that is open 365 days a year, with visitors able to watch simulcasts of racing across the world. The track was opened to the public in February 1939, and it was an immediate success with 18,000 passing throughout the gates.

However, Gulfstream’s esteemed history within the sport didn’t reach legendary status until its re-opening in 1944. Since then, the course has been revamped regularly to ensure a positive customer experience. A clubhouse was opened in 1952, before a turf course was installed in 1959, and the then-world’s largest totalizator board was erected in 1972.

Nowadays, the course plays host to the three most important stakes race in Florida. The Pegasus World Cup is the featured race on the calendar for the older horses, and it traditionally attracts a high-quality field.

Still, it could be argued that the most important race comes in the form of the Florida Derby, which is one of the most significant Kentucky Derby prep races. Overall, 21 previous winners of the race have later added a success in one of the Triple Crown races.

Tampa Bay Downs

The only other fully functioning racecourse in Florida can be found in the city of Westchase in Hillsborough County. Tampa Bay Downs is the most historic location for racing in the state, having welcomed fans to watch the most talented equine stars since 1926.

Despite now being known as Tampa Bay Downs, it was previously called Sunshine Park and Florida Downs and Turf Club. Racing at the track runs between November and the beginning of May, with action typically being run across the weekend as well as most Wednesdays and Fridays. Tampa Bay Downs has a one-mile dirt oval track, while the turf track covers a total of seven furlongs.

The turf track is largely regarded as one of the best in the United States. There is more to Tampa’s history than just action on track, as it was also an important training base for the U.S. army in 1943. A number of historic moments on track have been recorded at Tampa.

Among those include Julie Krone registering her first win as an apprentice jockey, before later being inducted into the U.S. Racing Hall of Fame. Legendary horses have also kick started their careers at Tampa Bay Downs. Street Sense won the Tampa Bay Derby in 2007, before later securing Kentucky Derby success a few months later.

Tampa was also a notable track in the 2011 season, with Royal Delta making her reappearances at the track, before winning the Breeders’ Cup Distaff on two occasions. Drosselmeyer would also race at the Florida course before winning the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

Hialeah Park

For a long time, the most celebrated track in Florida came in the form of Hialeah Park. The iconic home of racing in the state was opened to the public in 1922 as part of a redevelopment of the town.

The Miami Jockey Club launched thoroughbred racing at the venue in 1925, but it was quickly forced to close down following the 1926 Hurricane. However, the once-regarded most beautiful track in the U.S. reopened its doors in 1932, and became the first to accept pari-mutuel betting.

It was as famous for its flock of flamingos as it was for its racing, but the course continued to break new ground in the history of the sport in 1936, becoming the first to install photo-finish cameras. The track was also used to film a number of movies and shows, including the 1987 release ‘Let It Ride’.

However, racing at the track was ended in 2001, with Cheeky Miss winning the final stakes race at Hialeah in May 2001.



