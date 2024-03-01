Home Consumer Wendy’s Says It Won’t Do ‘Surge Pricing’ After All, Backtracking After A...

Wendy’s Says It Won’t Do ‘Surge Pricing’ After All, Backtracking After A Backlash

FILE - The Wendy’s sign is seen at a restaurant, Jan. 23, 2023, in Pittsburgh. Wendy’s is looking to test having the prices of its menu items fluctuate throughout the day based on demand, implementing a strategy that has already taken hold with ride-sharing companies and ticket sellers. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

 

By Quartz Staff

Wendy’s would like a word about the difference between “dynamic pricing” and “surge pricing.” After a flurry of attention this week to comments by CEO Kirk Tanner during the fast food chain’s February earnings callWendy’s now says it has “no plans” to raise prices when demand is highest.

“Earlier this month we issued our fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings results and included an update on investments we are making in our digital business,” Wendy’s said in a statement. “One initiative is digital menu boards, which are being added to U.S. Company-operated restaurants. We said these menu boards would give us more flexibility to change the display of featured items. This was misconstrued in some media reports as an intent to raise prices when demand is highest at our restaurants.”

“We have no plans to do that and would not raise prices when our customers are visiting us most,” the company added.

The fast food fracas started earlier this month, when Tanner touted the coming rollout of new digital menu boards, an approximately $20 million investment that he said would extend to all U.S. restaurants the company operates by the end of next year. Tanner also highlighted how the digital menu boards would allow for pricing changes.

Quartz.com
