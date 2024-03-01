Wendy’s Says It Won’t Do ‘Surge Pricing’ After All, Backtracking After A Backlash

By Quartz Staff
Wendy’s would like a word about the difference between “dynamic pricing” and “surge pricing.” After a flurry of attention this week to comments by CEO Kirk Tanner during the fast food chain’s February earnings call, Wendy’s now says it has “no plans” to raise prices when demand is highest.
“We have no plans to do that and would not raise prices when our customers are visiting us most,” the company added.
The fast food fracas started earlier this month, when Tanner touted the coming rollout of new digital menu boards, an approximately $20 million investment that he said would extend to all U.S. restaurants the company operates by the end of next year. Tanner also highlighted how the digital menu boards would allow for pricing changes.
This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.