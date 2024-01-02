Welcome To The Public Domain, Mickey Mouse

By Adi Robertson

It’s finally happened: after nearly a century, Mickey Mouse has slipped off Disney’s copyright leash. The first versions of the iconic cartoon character, seen in Steamboat Willie and a silent version of Plane Crazy, enter the public domain in the US on January 1st, 2024. (An early version of Minnie Mouse is also fortunately included.)

There’s still a complicated mess of protections around Mickey, but today is a moment public domain advocates have awaited for decades — and there are plenty of other exciting new entries as well.

Duke Law School’s Center for the Study of the Public Domain, as usual, has a roundup of prominent works whose copyright protections lapse in the US today.

The list includes sound recordings from 1923 and works in other media that were published in 1928. Among other things, that covers:

D.H. Lawrence’s scandalous, oft-censored Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Virginia Woolf’s Orlando

J.M. Barrie’s play Peter Pan; or, the Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up

Bertolt Brecht’s The Threepenny Opera and Erich Maria Remarque’s All Quiet on the Western Front, both in the original German

The original German composition of Threepenny Opera song “Mack the Knife”

W.E.B. Du Bois’ Dark Princess

A. A. Milne’s House at Pooh Corner, which introduced the character of Tigger

The film The Man Who Laughs, a Victor Hugo adaptation widely known for inspiring the look of Batman villain the Joker

The musical composition for Cole Porter’s “Let’s Do It (Let’s Fall in Love)”

M.C. Escher’s Tower of Babel woodcut

You can find a slew of public domain sound recordings for download at the Library of Congress National Jukebox. And if you’re inspired by the above media or any other works entering the public domain this year, Techdirt will be hosting its sixth annual Public Domain Game Jam to celebrate making games based on them.

For ongoing characters like Mickey Mouse, of course, copyright law is particularly complicated. The public domain version of the character doesn’t include significant design changes made in later works, like Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey from Fantasia in 1940. And you can’t produce a work that falsely represents itself as a Disney production or a piece of official merchandise, since Mickey Mouse is also a registered Disney trademark. Duke Center for the Study of the Public Domain director Jennifer Jenkins has a far more comprehensive explanation of the law on Duke’s blog.

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.