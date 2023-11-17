Welcome To The Housekeeping Olympics. Start Your Vacuums

The Housekeeping Olympics, held on Monday at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay , were back for the first time since before the pandemic. The event was hosted by the Indoor Environmental Healthcare and Hospitality Association.

LAS VEGAS — The arena was bouncing. Screams, clappers and vuvuzela horns echoed from all directions as competitors below scrambled around six queen beds, vigorously flapping white sheets and stuffing pillowcases as the clock ticked.

Febe Rodriguez was competing for the Bellagio in bedmaking. She faced off in against teams from six other Las Vegas hotels, as well as a housekeeping team from the Department of Defense and two groups of hospitality workers from Canada. One worker entered with a Canadian flag as a cape during a version of the Parade of Nations.