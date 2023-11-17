Welcome To The Housekeeping Olympics. Start Your Vacuums

Febe Rodriguez was competing for the Bellagio in bedmaking. She faced off in against teams from six other Las Vegas hotels, as well as a housekeeping team from the Department of Defense and two groups of hospitality workers from Canada. One worker entered with a Canadian flag as a cape during a version of the Parade of Nations.
“My whole life I’ve been doing beds,” said Rodriguez, who has worked for Bellagio for 18 years. “I can do it with my eyes closed.”
The race was watched by clipboard-carrying judges who assessed time penalties for imperfect hospital corners and ill-measured bedspread fold-overs.
Her co-workers and their families started chanting “Fe-be! Fe-be!” as she made final tucks and thrust her arms in the air at the finish of what would turn out to be a gold medal-winning performance.
“This isn’t for money. This is for victory,” she declared.
