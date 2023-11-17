Van Horn Law Group, P.A. - Losing Your Home?
Home Consumer Welcome To The Housekeeping Olympics. Start Your Vacuums

Welcome To The Housekeeping Olympics. Start Your Vacuums

By
WashingtonPost.com
-
Nanci Medina Sanchez of the Bellagio team participates in the vacuum cleaner race during the IEHA Housekeeping Olympics at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Nov. 13. (Photographs by Mikayla Whitmore for The Washington Post)

LAS VEGAS — The arena was bouncing. Screams, clappers and vuvuzela horns echoed from all directions as competitors below scrambled around six queen beds, vigorously flapping white sheets and stuffing pillowcases as the clock ticked.

The Housekeeping Olympics, held on Monday at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay, were back for the first time since before the pandemic. The event was hosted by the Indoor Environmental Healthcare and Hospitality Association.

Febe Rodriguez was competing for the Bellagio in bedmaking. She faced off in against teams from six other Las Vegas hotels, as well as a housekeeping team from the Department of Defense and two groups of hospitality workers from Canada. One worker entered with a Canadian flag as a cape during a version of the Parade of Nations.

“My whole life I’ve been doing beds,” said Rodriguez, who has worked for Bellagio for 18 years. “I can do it with my eyes closed.”

The race was watched by clipboard-carrying judges who assessed time penalties for imperfect hospital corners and ill-measured bedspread fold-overs.

Her co-workers and their families started chanting “Fe-be! Fe-be!” as she made final tucks and thrust her arms in the air at the finish of what would turn out to be a gold medal-winning performance.

“This isn’t for money. This is for victory,” she declared.

Continue cleaning – no subscription needed

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Welcome to South Florida Reporter, your go-to source for news and information for the Sunshine State.

EVEN MORE NEWS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2015-2022 - South Florida Reporter.
Powered By: Randa Media

Join Our Newsletter

Sign up to receive news right to your inbox every day

Close