Wednesday Afternoon Showers For Florida

Wednesday features good sun and some clouds in the morning, but clouds and showers will move in on a building breeze during the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Atlantic coast until at least Friday morning. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will be breezy with afternoon showers and storms. Look for early sun and clouds along the Gulf coast, while the rest of South Florida will be mostly cloudy. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will be another day of clouds, showers, a few storms, and breezy conditions. Friday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and mostly afternoon showers and storms. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Sunday’s forecast includes good sun, clouds at times, and a few afternoon showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 80s.