Whether you’re new to exercise or have plenty of experience, one of the biggest hurdles to overcome is motivation. It’s difficult to change the lifestyle you’re comfortable with and commit to a new one—but with the new year, you might be considering giving exercise another go and that’s great! Persistence is key, so let us help you discover some ways to motivate yourself to work out.

Put on Your Workout Clothes

Don’t even think about it, don’t even give yourself a chance to deliberate on whether you should exercise that day—simply put on your workout clothes. One of the surprisingly best ways to motivate yourself to work out is to just get dressed for it. Once you’re in your workout clothes, you’ve already taken steps towards exercising and it’ll feel so much easier to get started. You’ll put yourself in the right frame of mind. At this point, it’d be more effort to change again and avoid exercising, anyway. So, you might as well start.

Improve Your Diet

While a healthy diet is important for supplementing your workout, it has the added benefit of being beneficial to your emotional and mental state. By improving your diet, your body will feel more energized and prepared because you’ve given yourself the nutrients your body needs rather than junk food such as chips and candy.

Add Variety To Your Routine

If you find yourself losing interest in exercising or that it’s becoming far too monotonous, it may mean it’s time to add some variety to your workout routine. Try developing more than one routine so you can switch between them every day. For instance, one day you could focus on cardio training while the next could be devoted to strength training. Exercise doesn’t have to be boring; you just need to plan.

Exercise With Others

While not entirely feasible while COVID-19 is still pervasive in our lives, once the pandemic has ended a great way to stay motivated is by exercising in a group. By exercising with friends, you can provide support and encouragement while keeping each other accountable for fully completing your workouts. A bit of friendly competition is a great way to set a goal for you to work towards.