Watch “Ida” The Sea Turtle Is Back Swimming Off The Florida Keys.

The 200-pound adult loggerhead sea turtle was released Saturday into the Atlantic Ocean off Sombrero Beach in Marathon, located in the Middle Keys, as dozens of spectators watched and applauded.

“Ida” was discovered by recreational boaters Thursday off the Keys entangled in a lobster trap buoy line.

“It makes you feel really good to do a good thing like that,” said Ida Short, a New Brunswick, Canada, resident who, with her husband, found the turtle struggling. “She weighed 200 pounds… she’s a big girl!”

In honor of Short’s good deed, the turtle was named “Ida.”

The Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital team joined the U.S. Coast Guard to rescue the female marine turtle and bring her to the Turtle Hospital for treatment, which included wound care, broad-spectrum antibiotics, fluids, vitamins and an anti-inflammatory.

“Ida” recovered quickly and was returned to her ocean home after the treatment and rehabilitative care.

Short had advice for other anglers and boaters enjoying the waters of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

“There’s turtles out there all over when you’re fishing,” said Short. “They’re popping up; just watch and make sure that they’re okay.”

The Turtle Hospital opened 38 years ago in Marathon as the world’s first state-licensed veterinary sea turtle hospital. The facility, equipped with “turtle ambulances” for patient transport, has treated, rehabilitated and released thousands of injured sea turtles and assisted scores of hatchlings gone astray after exiting their nests.