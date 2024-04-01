Watch An Underwater Easter Egg Hunt

ISLAMORADA, Florida Keys — Divers and snorkelers went “egg-sploring” Sunday to find Easter eggs doled out by a scuba-diving “Easter bunny” in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary off Islamorada.

The Underwater Easter Egg Hunt is staged each year by Spencer Slate, operator of Captain Slate’s Dive Adventures in the Keys for participating divers and snorkelers. Slate donned a giant bunny suit and dive gear for the event.

Real hard-boiled eggs and nontoxic colorings were used to prevent adverse impacts to the marine ecosystem. A specially marked “golden egg” earned its lucky finder an ocean-themed gold pendant donated by a Keys jeweler.

Calm seas provided excellent conditions during the dive on a sandy area just outside Conch Reef. It took place in shallow waters to make it easier for younger participants.

The amusing pursuit is one of several purposeful dives Slate organizes to promote marine resource protection with a fun twist.

The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, established in 1990, protects 3,800 square miles of waters surrounding the Florida Keys.