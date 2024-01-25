Waste Management Wants Deal With Broward To Allow Monarch Hill Dump To Rise As Much As Another Ten Stories

Waste Management Wants Deal With Broward To Allow Monarch Hill Dump To...

By Dan Christensen – FloridaBulldog.org

After Waste Management’s four-year push toward a significant expansion of its Monarch Hill dump was yanked from the Broward Commission’s Tuesday agenda, the immediate question was why?

The answer now appears to be that the $20-billion, Houston-based garbage disposal company is looking to make a deal.

While nothing’s been said on the record at a public meeting, County Commissioner Beam Furr – who also serves as vice chair on the newly constituted Solid Waste and Recycling Authority – and Coconut Creek Mayor Joshua Rydell both told Florida Bulldog Tuesday that WM’s lobbyists have recently suggested the company was willing to stop putting municipal solid waste, which generates methane, into the landfill in exchange for raising the ceiling on how high the landfill on unincorporated property astride Florida’s Turnpike in North Broward can go.

How high? No numbers were mentioned. But earlier this week, WM spokeswoman Dawn McCormick said, “Our engineers believe that a max height would be in the 325-to-340-foot range.”

That would be like piling on 10 more stories of trash. Today, the dump is fast approaching its 225-foot limit.

