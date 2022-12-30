Home Weather Warmth For Florida This New Year’s Eve

Warmth For Florida This New Year’s Eve

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday starts with some patchy fog.  Then the day features plenty of warm sun and a few clouds at times as 2022 comes to an end.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.  Temperatures will be in the low 70s as we ring in 2023 at midnight.

New Year’s Day will bring good sun and a few clouds to the east coast metro area and a mix of sun and clouds to the Gulf coast.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds on a warm ocean breeze.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will see breezy conditions and sunny skies.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun.  Look for breezy conditions again in the east coast metro area.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

