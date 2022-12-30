Warmth For Florida This New Year’s Eve

Saturday starts with some patchy fog. Then the day features plenty of warm sun and a few clouds at times as 2022 comes to an end. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast. Temperatures will be in the low 70s as we ring in 2023 at midnight.

New Year’s Day will bring good sun and a few clouds to the east coast metro area and a mix of sun and clouds to the Gulf coast. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds on a warm ocean breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will see breezy conditions and sunny skies. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun. Look for breezy conditions again in the east coast metro area. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.