Warm With a Gusty Breeze

Saturday features some sun and more clouds on a warm and gusty breeze. A few showers are likely in the Keys. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches, especially in Palm Beach County. Daylight Saving Time begins in the early hours of Sunday, so remember to set your clocks forward one hour (“spring forward”) before going to bed on Saturday night. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s at suburban locations in the East Coast metro area and the mid-80s right at the Atlantic coast, along the Gulf Coast, and in the Keys.

Sunday will bring a bit of sun and lots of clouds on a gusty breeze. Look for a few showers in the East Coast metro area and the Keys as a front moves in. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Monday morning will be on the cool side, with lows in the 60s. Then look for mostly sunny skies and a gusty breeze. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s, with a few locations near the Gulf Coast reaching 80 degrees.

Tuesday will feature morning lows in the 60s again. Then we’ll see good sun and a few clouds. Look for a gusty breeze in the Keys. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and near 80 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for more clouds than sun and a few showers and storms in spots. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.