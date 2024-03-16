Warm Sun With More Clouds

Saturday features more sun than clouds as our stretch of warm weather continues. A stray shower is possible in the Keys. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches, especially those in Palm Beach County. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s right at the coasts and in the Keys, but highs will top out in the upper 80s elsewhere in South Florida.

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies to the East Coast metro area and the Keys. The Gulf Coast will see lots of sun. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Monday will feature good sun and a few clouds in the morning, but showers and storms will move in during the afternoon and evening as a front passes through. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and in the low to mid-80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday morning lows will be in the 60s. Look for lots of sun and a few clouds on a brisk breeze. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for another cool morning, followed by lots of sun. Highs on Wednesday will be near 80 degrees.