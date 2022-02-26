Home Weather Warm Sun And A Few Clouds For Florida Saturday

Warm Sun And A Few Clouds For Florida Saturday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday features plenty of warm sun and just a few clouds at times.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring good sun and a few clouds to the east coast metro area, along with some passing afternoon showers.  The Gulf coast will see another sunny day with just the chance of a stray shower.  Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Monday will feature mostly sunny skies and a few showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see plenty of sun and a few clouds.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will see lots of sun and a few clouds as the month of March begins.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies around South Florida.  Highs on Wednesday will be near 80 degrees.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

