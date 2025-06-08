Want To See The Future Of Golf? It’s Happening On YouTube.

By Rick Maese

Back before all of this — before all the followers, the videos, the acclaim — Rick Shiels was just an anonymous golf pro in Manchester, England, trying to drum up some business. Clean-shaven and fresh-faced, he turned to YouTube and posted videos with swing tips in hopes of attracting new clients. But now, 13 years and 2,500 videos later, for some golf fans, Shiels is more popular, more recognizable and more relevant than many of the world’s best players. He has nearly 3 million YouTube followers. He has a staff of 15. He has sponsors and contracts, including a multiyear deal with LIV Golf, and he was at the forefront of a cottage industry that has changed the way fans engage with the sport. This weekend, a few millions golf fans tuned in to familiar television networks to see which PGA Tour pro would win the Canadian Open and whether Bryson DeChambeau would hoist a trophy at LIV’s event in Virginia. And a similar number tuned out the live tournaments and instead checked out the latest YouTube offerings from online golf personalities, videos with names such as “Our First Ever 18 Hole Drinking Challenge!” and “Can I Beat Scottie Scheffler if I Start 5 Under Par?” and “Can I Break Par With the Cheapest Golf Clubs On Temu?”



