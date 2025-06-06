Walmart Chases New And Younger Customers As Tariffs Rattle Shoppers

By Melissa Repko

BENTONVILLE, ARK. — As tariffs drive prices higher, Walmart unveiled its latest efforts to woo new and younger shoppers — including a fresh advertising campaign, a clothing brand designed for tweens and drone deliveries in more cities.

The moves, which the retail giant’s leaders announced this week, illustrate how the discounter sees opportunities to grow even while consumers tighten their wallets and the economic outlook appears murky.

Walmart, the largest private employer and retailer in the U.S., hosted thousands of hourly employees, store managers, investors and reporters this week at its Associates Week event in its hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas and nearby Fayetteville. The event, part-pep rally and employee recognition ceremony, coincides with its annual shareholders meeting and caps off with surprise celebrity and musical performances. This year, Jimmy Fallon emceed and Post Malone, Camila Cabello, Noah Kahan and The Killers performed.

Despite the festive atmosphere, it was hard to overshadow the events outside of Arkansas. The celebration came at a time when tariffs have roiled the retail industry, forced price increases across chains and raised questions about economic growth. Even so, Walmart has insisted it has an opportunity to keep gaining market from value-conscious shoppers across incomes, including wealthier households, by offering better items and more convenience — an effort it hopes its new plans will boost.

Walmart Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey told reporters on Friday that tariffs haven’t changed consumer spending patterns — where shoppers are paying more for groceries and holding back on other items.

Continue reading



Disclaimer



The information contained in South Florida Reporter is for general information purposes only.

The South Florida Reporter assumes no responsibility for errors or omissions in the contents of the Service.

In no event shall the South Florida Reporter be liable for any special, direct, indirect, consequential, or incidental damages or any damages whatsoever, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tort, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Service or the contents of the Service. The Company reserves the right to make additions, deletions, or modifications to the contents of the Service at any time without prior notice.

The Company does not warrant that the Service is free of viruses or other harmful components



