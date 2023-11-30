Walking more quickly can significantly lower type 2 diabetes risk, study reports

By Eileen Bailey — Fact checked by Jennifer Chesak, MSJ

Walking at a quicker pace can significantly lower a person’s risk of type 2 diabetes, according to a study published today in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

Researchers looked at relevant long-term studies published between 1999 and 2022 with follow-up periods between 3 and 11 years.

They found 10 eligible studies with 508,121 adults from the United States, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

The findings included:

Compared to strolling less than 2 miles or 3.2 kilometers per hour, walking 2 to 3 miles or 3.2 to 4.8 kilometers per hour was associated with a 15% lower risk of type 2 diabetes, irrespective of the time spent walking.

Fairly brisk walking at 3 to 4 miles or 4.8 to 6.4 km per hour was associated with a 24% lower risk of type 2 diabetes compared to strolling.

Brisk walking or striding at above 4 miles or 6.4 km per hour was associated with a reduced risk of around 39%, equal to 2.24 fewer cases of type 2 diabetes in every 100 people.

Every increase of 1 km of speed was associated with a 9% reduction in risk.

The researchers did not determine the optimal speed to ward off the disease.

“Physical inactivity limits the muscle’s ability to utilize glucose and results in decreased muscle mass, which worsens the issue,” said Dr. Minsha Sood, an endocrinologist at Northwell Lenox Hill Hospital in New York who was not involved in the study.

“The findings of this study, despite its limitations, align with our understanding of how important muscle health is to glucose utilization, lowering inflammation, and improving overall health,” she told Medical News Today.

Walking speed is an important indicator of health. Faster walking speed is associated with better cardiorespiratory fitness and muscle strength. Brisk walking helps with weight loss, which can improve insulin sensitivity.

“The present meta-analysis of cohort studies suggests that fairly brisk and brisk/striding walking, independent of the total volume of physical activity or time spent walking per day, may be associated with a lower risk of type 2 diabetes in adults,” the study authors wrote. “While current strategies to increase total walking time are beneficial, it may also be reasonable to encourage people to walk at faster speeds to further increase the health benefits of walking.”

The researchers acknowledged the following limitations in their study: