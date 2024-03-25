Waffles Have Been Around For Centuries Finally Becoming Mainstream At What 1964 Event?

Waffles Have Been Around For Centuries Finally Becoming Mainstream At What 1964...

International Waffle Day is on March 25 and celebrates waffles, their history, and a surprising religious holiday. A holiday that is best celebrated by eating waffles is our kind of holiday.

Unsurprisingly the day has become a bit of a hit. It was originally celebrated in Sweden but now eager stomachs all over the world embrace International Waffle Day. Plug in your waffle maker and tuck into some mouth-watering treats.

9th Century – Waffles are preceded, in the early Middle Ages, around the period of the 9th–10th centuries, with the emergence of oublies. They typically depicted imagery of Jesus and his crucifixion, trivial Biblical scenes or simple, emblematic designs.

1400s – The oublie becomes the waffle in the 1400s, when a craftsman has the idea of forging some cooking plates or "irons" that reproduce the characteristic pattern of honeycombs.

1600s – Waffles come to Sweden and the similar-sounding Våffeldagen and Vårfrudagen unites the two holidays.

1725 – The word “waffle” first appeared in the English language in 1725.

1839 -Belgian Waffles were first known as “Brussels” Waffles and were invented in 1839.

1869 – The patent for the waffle iron was submitted by Cornelius Swarthout in 1869.

1869 – The alternative Waffle Day (on August 24th) began in the USA and honors the anniversary of the patenting of the first US waffle iron invented by Cornelius Swarthout in 1869 in Troy, New York and is celebrated on 24th August.

1953 – Eggo Waffles were first brought into supermarket freezer sections in 1953.

1964 – A convenient food for eating on the go, Belgian waffles were officially introduced to the American people at the World’s Fair in 1964.

2000s – International Waffle Day is a worldwide sensation where people make or eat waffles and share their love on social media.

2007 – Patrick Bertoletti ate 29 Waffles in ten minutes in 2007, beating fellow eating champion, Joey Chestnut in the World Waffle Eating Championships.

International Waffle day originated in Sweden.

Vårfrudagen, a Swedish name for “Our Lady’s Day” sounds (in Swedish) like Våffel-dagen (waffle day).

Waffles are descended from the flat cakes baked in ancient Greece. These cakes were prepared with cheese and herbs and cooked between two metal plates.

The verb waffle means to be indecisive and it comes from the Scottish term “waff” that means “to yelp like a puppy.”

The noun waffle, meaning the excellent gridded breakfast food, comes from the Old German wefan, which meant to weave something into the shape of a honeycomb.

Thomas Jefferson’s Belgian cook brought one of the first waffle irons to the US.

The word “waffle” is from the Dutch, meaning “wafer”.

Belgian waffles were known originally as Brussels waffles

Parry Gripp created a song called “Do You Like Waffles” because of his love of waffles.

Waffles inspired Nike’s first pair of sneakers.

The founders of Eggo Waffles were original mayonnaise moguls.

A shortage of cups and a surplus of waffles inspired the ice cream cone.

Arguably the most famous waffle outlet in the United States is the Southern chain Waffle House. Since opening 69 years ago (1955), they’ve served just over 1,765,031,384 WAFFLES or 124,000,000 a year.

Sources:

Days of the Year

Foodimentary

Mobile-cuisine

FoodBeast

Portable Press

News9

National Today