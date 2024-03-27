Vinyl Records Outsell CDs For The Second Year Running

By Wes Davis

Vinyl reigns when it comes to physical media. | Image: RIAA

People bought 43 million vinyl records last year, according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). That’s 6 million more than the number of CDs sold in 2023, marking the second time since 1987 that’s happened and reflecting the steady 17-year-running growth of vinyl sales.

Vinyl, which tends to be pricier than the newer format, also far outstripped CDs in actual money made, raking in $1.4 billion compared to $537 million from CDs. The RIAA’s report shows that CD revenue was up, too, but in terms of physical products sold, people actually bought about 700,000 fewer CDs in 2023 than the year before. (If you’re curious, nearly half a million cassettes sold last year, too, according to Billboard.)

Streaming may be the music champ, but physical media is stubborn. Image: RIAA

That doesn’t come close to touching streaming, of course — paid subscriptions, digital radio services like SiriusXM or TuneIn, and ad-supported services accounted for 84 percent of music revenue for the year, or about $14.4 billion. The RIAA says that’s a record. In a press release shared with The Verge, RIAA CEO Mitch Glazier said this year’s growth comes despite “the mushrooming threat of generative artificial intelligence,” which the RIAA says threatens the “dynamic growth and cultural reach” of music. While it’s not entirely clear that human-made music is at all in danger, the industry is grappling with things like AI lyric distribution and voice clones.

Continue reading

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.