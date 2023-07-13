Vero Beach Fishing: The Complete Guide

Reading Time: 10 minutes

If you’re looking to experience the best of Florida’s East Coast, we suggest casting a line and targeting a few trophies in Vero Beach. It’s the perfect destination! Why? Well, fishing in Vero Beach offers something for everyone, especially for those seeking a world-class angling experience. There’s a maze of flats paired with creeks, coves, and inlets with Redfish, Snook, and Trout, along with a whole world of deep sea fishing offshore.

But Vero Beach is much more than just a good place to catch fish. The city is known for its vibrant cultural scene, with museums, art galleries, theaters, and various exhibitions for you to enjoy. Plus, locals are proud of their nature preserves and wildlife refuges, which deserve a whole separate article!

In this guide, though, we’ll focus on the local fishing scene. You’ll learn about the top species you can catch in Vero Beach both inshore and offshore. As well as that, we’ll talk about the best fishing methods, seasonality, and, naturally, the best spots to explore. So, when you’re ready, let’s dive in!

What can I catch while fishing in Vero Beach?

In short, there’s a myriad of fish species that will be biting in Vero Beach. The list of potential targets depends on which waters you’d like to explore. Let’s see what each playground has to offer.

Inshore

The captivating beauty of the Indian River Lagoon needs no introduction. As you immerse yourself in this waterway, you’ll quickly realize that one trip isn’t enough. Locals and visitors alike spend years exploring everything it has to offer. The lagoon and its many inlets are home to anything from Snook, Redfish, and Trout to Permit, Cobia, Tarpon, and Trevally. Let’s take a closer look at them.

Redfish and Speckled Trout

Photo courtesy of Ate-up Charters

Redfish, or Red Drum, is definitely a local gem. These fish are famed not only for the distinctive black spot near their tail but also for the intense fight they put up once hooked. From summer and well through fall, Redfish fishing in Vero Beach remains as exciting as it can get.

Then, there are Speckled Trout – also known as Spotted Seatrout – with their unique silvery-blue bodies with dark spots. Specks hang out in the shallows around seagrass beds, and Vero Beach is the perfect spot to entice them with live and artificial baits.

Both Reds and Speckled Trout are exceptionally adaptable, navigating through mangroves, inland waters, and the lagoon’s grassy flats. When fishing is especially hot in summer, locals venture out at dawn, equipped with live bait and lures for a healthy dose of Redfish and Trout.

Tarpon and Snook

Photo courtesy of Southern Thunder Charters – Inshore

The Indian River Lagoon with its channels, mangrove-lined shores, and structures is prime territory for Tarpon and Snook. The Sebastian, Vero Beach, and Ft. Pierce Inlets, along with the Jensen Beach Causeway and the islands dispersed throughout the lagoon are a good place to start for an inshore adventure.

Tarpon – or “Silver Kings”, as they’re affectionately known – are widely recognized for their acrobatic displays, offering a thrilling spectacle when hooked. Their stamina and strength are a thing to be experienced on a light tackle, especially during their annual migration.

Silver Kings’ fighting abilities are matched by Snook’s spirit and cunning behavior. These fish are also fantastic ambush predators, adding an extra layer of challenge even for the most experienced angler. Note that both species are heavily regulated – Tarpon are strictly catch-and-release, while Snook can only be harvested when the season allows.

Nearshore

As you move past the Indian Lagoon and its inlets, the fish-filled waters of the Atlantic Ocean offer even bigger catches. There are reefs and wrecks just a few miles from shore, with healthy populations of Snappers, Groupers, Kingfish, and who knows what else.

Snapper and Grouper

Photo courtesy of Harrison’s Chew Charters – “Dirty 30”

If you’re a bottom fishing enthusiast, chances are you’re after Snappers and Groupers. Visitors and locals alike can hook into these species on Vero Beach’s reefs and wrecks. And there are plenty of them! The cooler months of the year produce the best action for Gag, Red, and Black Grouper. On the Snapper front, anglers can hook into Mutton, Lane, and Red Snapper.

The general rule is, where there are Snapper, you’re sure to find Grouper as well. The Gulf Stream’s current moves around the area’s structures, bringing with it plenty of opportunities for some bottom fishing action.

Red Snapper are undoubtedly the most sought-after species in the gang. But they’re heavily regulated. There are numerous regulations regarding both Snapper and Grouper species, so it’s important to pay close attention to the closed seasons. We suggest you stay up to date through local news and the FWC website.

Offshore

A big game fishing bonanza awaits anglers that head further out. But to fully enjoy the adventure, you’ll need to book a full or extended day trip with a professional charter. Some captains even offer multi-day packages that will take you all the way to the Bahamas! That’s how far offshore you can get in Vero Beach. But what will you be going after?

Mahi Mahi and Tuna

Photo courtesy of Florida Offshore Fishing Company

First of all, the offshore waters of Vero Beach are home to the gorgeous Mahi Mahi. These acrobatic fish are most abundant during the spring and summer months, hunting among weed lines and floating debris. In the heat of the summer, large schools of Mahi can be found around birds, so look out for those.

Anglers can also hook into three Tuna species – Blackfin, Skipjack, and Yellowfin. Tuna hang out around underwater structures, such as ledges and reefs. In fact, you can target both Tuna and Mahi Mahi on the same trip. Consider heading to the 27 Fathom Curve, the Steeples, and the Offshore Bar for the best action. But, of course, you can check everything else in between.

Some of the most popular Vero Beach techniques for these deep-water denizens include vertical jigging, chunking, and trolling. Note that you’ll most likely need to pack heavy tackle to battle Tuna, especially.

Billfish

Photo courtesy of Reel Sporty Charters

Finally, it’s time to talk about some apex predators of the open ocean. Blue and White Marlin, as well as Sailfish, are among the most sought-after offshore targets in Vero Beach. However, you have much higher chances of landing Sailfish than Marlin, since the latter are pretty challenging to find. You might need to head deep into the Atlantic, dedicating a whole day to just Marlin.

The good news is, though, you can often find Sailfish within 10 miles of shore. The season typically peaks in winter, so plan your trip for the cooler months. Trolling with ballyhoo is a standard method to get the fish to bite, although you can try out something slightly more unique – kite fishing.

Note that when fishing for Billfish in Vero Beach, you might be heading out into federal waters. Make sure to discuss all the details with your guide ahead of time, and get ready to release all the catch back into the water safe and unharmed.

Don’t forget to snap a few pictures, but we’re sure you won’t forget the experience in a hurry!

What fish are in season in Vero Beach?

As you’ve already seen, there’s always something exciting to catch in Vero Beach, be it in the lagoon, in the Atlantic, or both, if you have the time to explore them. During the winter months, you can check the bite around oyster bars, mangroves, and other structures for Redfish and Black Drum. Alternatively, you can target Sailfish if the conditions allow.

As the water warms up in spring, Snook, Seatrout, Redfish, and many other species begin to bite much more actively in the Indian Lagoon and nearshore waters. Summer, however, is reserved for offshore action. The Vero Beach Inlet, the 27 Fathom Curve, and the Steeples are great spots for anything big game.

When the water cools down, the action doesn’t stop. Fall is a good time to explore the nearshore reefs and wrecks for Groupers and some Snapper, while inshore fishing is on fire once more, too.

Vero Beach Fishing Spots

Now that you know what you can find at the end of your fishing line and when to, it’s time to talk about the actual spots to go fishing. The crown jewel of the inshore fishing scene is the Indian River Lagoon. It stretches along the coast with its seagrass beds, oyster bars, and everything in between. This estuary is also kayak- and wade-friendly, especially when you’re planning to explore the grass flats and the mangroves.

If you move just a bit south, you’ll be able to explore the renowned Sebastian Inlet. It connects the lagoon to the Atlantic Ocean, offering excellent angling opportunities right from the beach, jetty, or by boat.

Finally, you have the offshore reefs and wrecks and the Gulf Stream that flows just a few miles east of Vero Beach, all at your disposal. Here’s a list of top spots for you to consider for your Vero Beach fishing excursion:

The Moorings Flats : These grass flats on the eastern shore of the Indian River Lagoon are perfect for inshore fishing. Light tackle anglers, kayakers, and light tackle enthusiasts target Snook, Redfish, Seatrout, and other species on the Moorings Flats.

: These grass flats on the eastern shore of the Indian River Lagoon are perfect for inshore fishing. Light tackle anglers, kayakers, and light tackle enthusiasts target Snook, Redfish, Seatrout, and other species on the Moorings Flats. Wabasso Bridge : There’s a productive spot to cast a line right under this bridge that crosses the Indian River Lagoon. Your potential targets here include Snook, Black Drum, and Redfish.

: There’s a productive spot to cast a line right under this bridge that crosses the Indian River Lagoon. Your potential targets here include Snook, Black Drum, and Redfish. Round Island Park : This gorgeous park offers easy access to both the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian River Lagoon, with opportunities to catch Tarpon, Pompano, Snook, and many other species, depending on the season.

: This gorgeous park offers easy access to both the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian River Lagoon, with opportunities to catch Tarpon, Pompano, Snook, and many other species, depending on the season. Bethel Shoals : An offshore reef system, the Bethel Shoals are a famed bottom fishing spot. Anglers come here to look for Cobia, Amberjack, and, of course, Snappers and Groupers.

: An offshore reef system, the Bethel Shoals are a famed bottom fishing spot. Anglers come here to look for Cobia, Amberjack, and, of course, Snappers and Groupers. SISA Reefs : This is another offshore reef system, ideal for some bottom fishing action. You can target the usual reef-dwelling species here.

: This is another offshore reef system, ideal for some bottom fishing action. You can target the usual reef-dwelling species here. 80-Foot Bar : This is an offshore ledge, serving as a popular bottom fishing location for Amberjack, Grouper, and Snapper.

: This is an offshore ledge, serving as a popular bottom fishing location for Amberjack, Grouper, and Snapper. South Beach Park : Offshore spots aside, South Beach Park is one of the best locations in the area. It’s great for surf fishing, and you can cast for Bluefish, Pompano, and Whiting, among others.

: Offshore spots aside, South Beach Park is one of the best locations in the area. It’s great for surf fishing, and you can cast for Bluefish, Pompano, and Whiting, among others. Riomar Reef : If you’re looking for a good reef system inshore, consider paying a visit to Riomar Reef, just a short boat ride from town.

: If you’re looking for a good reef system inshore, consider paying a visit to Riomar Reef, just a short boat ride from town. Vero Beach Fishing Pier : Pier fishermen come to this spot to cast right into the Atlantic Ocean for Spanish Mackerel, Snook, and Tarpon among other species. It’s a legendary pier with plenty of rewards on offer.

: Pier fishermen come to this spot to cast right into the Atlantic Ocean for Spanish Mackerel, Snook, and Tarpon among other species. It’s a legendary pier with plenty of rewards on offer. Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge: This is a protected area along the Indian River Lagoon, famous for its stunning nature. Snook, Redfish, and Spotted Seatrout are known to hang out here.

How to go fishing in Vero Beach?

With so many interesting fishing playgrounds, exciting fish to catch, and excellent spots to test your angling skills, Vero Beach is a true Florida’s East Coast gem. Now that you know what to target and where, let’s cover the how part.

Vero Beach Charter Fishing

Photo courtesy of Florida Offshore Fishing Company

Whether you’re looking to explore the Indian River Lagoon system or take your adventure to the offshore waters and beyond, heading out with a guide is a must. Why? There are a lot of local crews that know the area better than anyone in the world.

If you move past the 9-mile mark with a list of big game species to catch, fishing alongside a knowledgeable captain increases your chances. First of all, as we mentioned earlier, they know the area and can navigate you to the best spots. Secondly, you’ll be fishing from a sportfishing vessel, equipped with everything you need to catch fish.

There are various options for anglers of all ages and skill levels. You can introduce your kids to the art of fishing, hang out with friends, challenge yourself to land a trophy… The list goes on. From short trips lasting a couple of hours to overnight extravaganzas, there really is something for everyone.

Vero Beach Pier Fishing

There are also a lot of spots in Vero Beach where you don’t really need a boat to catch fish. This is especially true if you’re fishing from one of the area’s beaches or fishing piers and bridges.

Vero Beach Fishing Pier is a good start. All you really need to do is bring your own gear or rent a rod and reel from a local store, and cast. Pier fishermen come to this spot to cast right into the Atlantic Ocean for Spanish Mackerel, Snook, and Tarpon among other species. It’s a legendary pier with plenty of rewards on offer.

Vero Beach Shore Fishing

Shore fishing is another way to explore what the area has to offer without stepping foot on a boat. You can fish the Atlantic beachfront and the shores of the Indian River Lagoon in Sebastian Inlet State Park and South Beach Park. Alternatively, head out to fish for Snook and Reds in Wabasso Causeway Park, located right between the mainland and Orchid Island.

Anyone is welcome to try shore fishing in Vero Beach. However, you’ll need to make sure you pay close attention to the tides and currents. As well as that, you’ll need to follow all the local rules and regulations, which you should check out in advance.

Vero Beach Fishing: Florida’s Unspoiled Beauty

Fishing in Vero Beach promises an adventure. Exploring Florida’s Treasure Coast is never boring, especially when you know you’ll be casting a line in world-class fisheries. In Vero Beach, you have everything from tranquil backwaters to open oceans. So, grab your rod and come to see what the fuss is all about!

