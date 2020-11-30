Van Horn Law Group Has Alot to Celebrate

Chad Van Horn, Esq., founding partner of Van Horn Law Group, P.A., recently received three prestigious awards for his work in the legal profession and commitment to the community.

The Russell E. Carlisle Advocacy Advocacy Award

Presented by Legal Aid Services of Broward County, this top Legal Aid award recognizes Van Horn for his relentless advocacy on behalf of those facing financial crises and his professional commitment to making justice available to the poor and disadvantaged. Van Horn has handled 103 pro bono cases through Legal Aid’s Mission United Veterans Pro Bono Project and the Broward Lawyers Care Pro Bono Project.

South Florida Business & Wealth Up & Comer Award

South Florida Business & Wealth, a leading business magazine in the region, selected Van Horn, 36, for an Up & Comer Award in recognition of professional excellence, community commitment and leadership acumen. At 36, Van Horn owns and operates the largest bankruptcy firm in Broward County based on cases filed.* Van Horn Law Group, P.A., founded by Van Horn 11 years ago, was ranked on Inc. magazine’s 2019 and 2020 lists of the top 5,000 fastest-growing, privately held companies in the United States.

Legacy Builder Award

Legacy Lives Here, a Broward-based nonprofit committed to empowering individuals and families to develop better financial habits, presented Van Horn with a Legacy Builder Award for his volunteer work on behalf of underserved communities in South Florida. In addition to pro bono legal work, Van Horn purchased and coordinated the delivery of food boxes to 167 food-insecure families at the onset of the pandemic. He also serves as a Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward mentor and is the organization’s board chair.

Salute to Paralegals

Van Horn Law Group, P.A., the largest bankruptcy firm in Broward based on cases filed,* recently celebrated the 10-year anniversary of three dedicated paralegals at the firm: Martha Cayo, Anthony “Jay” Molluso and Milagros Scribani.

For their commitment and great work, Van Horn Law Group gifted them with an all-expense-paid trip anywhere in the United States plus $500 in spending money.