Van Horn Law Group Has Alot to Celebrate

Chad Van Horn, Esq., founding partner of Van Horn Law Group, P.A., recently received three prestigious awards for his work in the legal profession and commitment to the community.
The Russell E. Carlisle Advocacy Advocacy Award
Presented by Legal Aid Services of Broward County, this top Legal Aid award recognizes Van Horn for his relentless advocacy on behalf of those facing financial crises and his professional commitment to making justice available to the poor and disadvantaged. Van Horn has handled 103 pro bono cases through Legal Aid’s Mission United Veterans Pro Bono Project and the Broward Lawyers Care Pro Bono Project.
South Florida Business & Wealth Up & Comer Award
South Florida Business & Wealth, a leading business magazine in the region, selected Van Horn, 36, for an Up & Comer Award in recognition of professional excellence, community commitment and leadership acumen. At 36, Van Horn owns and operates the largest bankruptcy firm in Broward County based on cases filed.* Van Horn Law Group, P.A., founded by Van Horn 11 years ago, was ranked on Inc. magazine’s 2019 and 2020 lists of the top 5,000 fastest-growing, privately held companies in the United States.
Legacy Builder Award
Legacy Lives Here, a Broward-based nonprofit committed to empowering individuals and families to develop better financial habits, presented Van Horn with a Legacy Builder Award for his volunteer work on behalf of underserved communities in South Florida. In addition to pro bono legal work, Van Horn purchased and coordinated the delivery of food boxes to 167 food-insecure families at the onset of the pandemic. He also serves as a Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward mentor and is the organization’s board chair.
Salute to Paralegals
Van Horn Law Group, P.A., the largest bankruptcy firm in Broward based on cases filed,* recently celebrated the 10-year anniversary of three dedicated paralegals at the firm: Martha Cayo, Anthony “Jay” Molluso and Milagros Scribani.
For their commitment and great work, Van Horn Law Group gifted them with an all-expense-paid trip anywhere in the United States plus $500 in spending money.
“This firm thrives because of the 35-member team who work so hard for our clients, day in and day out,” said Van Horn. “Martha, Jay and Milagros are stand-out professionals who have done excellent work for the past 10 years. I’m very grateful for them and am happy to recognize them for their dedication to Van Horn Law Group and our clients.”
Martha Cayo, a paralegal focused primarily on Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 bankruptcy, also manages human resources at the Van Horn Law Group. A Polk State College graduate and a Puerto Rico native, Cayo decided to become a paralegal after working at Van Horn Law Group for several years, recognizing that she could help people struggling with debt.
Milagros Scribani, originally from Caracas, Venezuela, also handles Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 bankruptcy cases. One of her greatest successes was a Chapter 7 Bankruptcy for an individual who had acquired more than a million dollars in debt. She walked him through the bankruptcy process and helped him restructure his life and finances. Scribani attended Santa Maria Universidad in Venezuela and studied English at Miami-Dade College. She holds a Legal Assistant Certificate from Nova Community School and has fined tuned her expertise by attending multiple bankruptcy seminars hosted by the Miami Bankruptcy Workshop and National Association of Bankruptcy Attorneys (NACBA).
Jay Molluso joined Van Horn Law Group when he moved to Fort Lauderdale from Pennsylvania to “retire,” after practicing law in Pennsylvania for 38 years. He joined the firm as a part-time paralegal** to stay busy and quickly became an integral part of the Van Horn Law Group support team. He moved into a full-time post as a paralegal, helping clients navigate the Chapter 11 system, which he continues today.
Molluso graduated from Hamilton College in New York, earned his Juris Doctor from Temple University School of Law in Philadelphia, and subsequently passed the Pennsylvania bar in November of 1969.
