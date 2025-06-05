Van Horn Law Group Expands Beyond Florida, Opens Full-Service Office in Pittsburgh, PA

Van Horn Law Group, P.A., a top-ranked national bankruptcy law firm, has opened the doors to its newest full-service office at 5001 Baum Blvd., Suite 417, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This marks the firm’s first expansion outside the state of Florida, joining established offices in Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, North Miami, and Doral.

The decision to launch in Pittsburgh is deeply personal for Founding Partner Chad Van Horn, Esq., who was raised in the city before relocating to Fort Lauderdale in 2005.

“It’s truly an honor to return to my roots,” said Van Horn. “This is a full-circle moment for me—bringing my firm to the community that helped shape who I am. I’m proud to offer Pittsburgh residents the guidance and support they need to navigate serious financial challenges and find a path forward.”

Raised in the Steel City with his mother and brother following the untimely passing of his father, Van Horn credits his mother, Debra Van Horn, with instilling the values of hard work, integrity, and service. He began working at age five as a paperboy—his brother pushing the cart while he ran newspapers to neighbors’ doorsteps.

“I have nothing but fond memories of growing up here,” Van Horn added. “From being a die-hard Steelers, Pirates, and Penguins fan, to enjoying Primanti Bros pizza—it’s great to be back.”

Van Horn attended Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh, earning a Bachelor of Science in Business Management with a focus in Entrepreneurship and International Business, including a semester abroad at the American University of Rome. In 2005, he relocated to South Florida, where he worked as a bankruptcy law clerk while attending Nova Southeastern University’s Shepard Broad Law School at night. He earned his Juris Doctor in 2009 and launched Van Horn Law Group that same year.

Today, Van Horn Law Group has grown to a 50-person team and has handled nearly 10,000 cases. The new Pittsburgh office will be led by Van Horn and longtime colleague attorney Jay Molluso, who has been with the firm for 15 years. Molluso brings more than five decades of legal experience as both a paralegal and practicing attorney. Van Horn is licensed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, while Molluso is licensed in both the federal and state courts of Pennsylvania.

Consistently ranked among the top five bankruptcy firms in the U.S. by number of cases filed (according to PACER.gov), Van Horn Law Group is dedicated to providing compassionate, affordable, and effective legal solutions. The firm serves individuals and businesses with services including Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 bankruptcy, student loan litigation, foreclosure defense, corporate reorganization, debt negotiation, and consumer law.

Van Horn is the author of Everything You Need to Know About Bankruptcy in Florida and The Debt Life and is certified in both business and consumer bankruptcy law. For more information about the Pittsburgh office or Van Horn Law Group, call (412) 399-0000 or visit www.vanhornlawgroup.com.



