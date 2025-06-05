US Supreme Court Rulings

The United States Supreme Court issued several rulings this morning. Media reports say to expect addition court rulings later. This article we be updated as needed.

A unanimous Supreme Court made it easier Thursday to bring lawsuits over so-called reverse discrimination, siding with an Ohio woman who claims she didn’t get a job and then was demoted because she is straight.

Washington Post: Supreme Court backs Catholic Charities in tax exemption case

The Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously sided with a Catholic charity in Wisconsin, saying it should have qualified for a tax exemption in a decision that has implications for other religiously-affiliated nonprofits.

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the Mexican government cannot sue U.S. gun manufacturers to hold them responsible for violence committed by drug cartels.



