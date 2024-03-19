Unseasonably Cool Start to Spring

Tuesday features a cool start around South Florida and possibly an early stray shower in the East Coast metro area on this first day of spring. We’ll see sunny skies with a cool and gusty breeze. Expect an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at all South Florida beaches which could linger for the next few days. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-70s.

Wednesday will bring a chilly morning, with lows ranging from the mid-50s to the low 60s. Then look for lots of warm sun. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday will begin with another unseasonably cool morning, with lows in the low-to-mid-60s. The day will see more clouds than sun and an ocean breeze. That breeze will be gusty near the Atlantic coast. Showers will move in throughout South Florida during the evening as another front moves in. Thursday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Friday will feature clouds, showers, and breezy to windy conditions. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s on the mainland and near 80 degrees in the Keys.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, periods of showers, and a few storms in spots. Highs on Saturday will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.