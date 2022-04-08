Unicorns Are Shy And Masters Of Disguise. This Is Why So Few Are Spotted.

National Unicorn Day on April 9th each year celebrates the mythical horse-like creature with a single, pointed horn growing from the center of its forehead.
- Unicorns have been a popular mythical creature since the Ancient Greek times when people believed they lived in exotic India.
- While they were once considered to be fierce, powerful animals, many now see them as a symbol of love, purity, enchantment, and magic.
- In fact, there is even a sculpture of the Virgin Mary holding a unicorn on her lap and patting it in Warsaw’s National Museum.
- The most prominent more modern examples include Lewis Carroll’s Through the Looking Glass, J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, and The Last Battle by C.S. Lewis. The whole immensely popular My Little Pony franchise is also based on unicorns.
- Unicorns are earthbound and do not have wings.
- In the 18th century, London pharmacies sold powdered unicorn horn as a general treatment. The treatment stems from the belief that if placed on a wound, the unicorn horn will rapidly heal it.
- Unicorns live in groups of four or five.
- The Unicorn’s eyes are Sky Blue or Purple.
- They are solar-powered. They actually use their horns to absorb the sun’s light and convert it into energy.
- According to mythology, whoever touches a pure White Unicorn, will find happiness and joy in his entire life.
- Those iconic horns have a name. They are called “alicorns” and are said to contain magical healing powers.
- The Unicorn is thought to hold the power to divine truth and will pierce the heart of a liar with its horn.
- A baby unicorn is called a sparkle.
- The unicorn is the national animal of Scotland. Seriously. Scotland even has a national unicorn day. It’s celebrated on April 9 and is considered a lucky day for the Scots.
- From 1460-1488 King James III issued coins that depicted the unicorn. It’s said that the unicorn was chosen to be Scotland’s national symbol because the unicorn is the natural enemy of the lion–which is England’s national symbol.
- The word ‘unicorn’ comes from Latin. ‘Uni’ is Latin for ‘single’, while ‘cornu’ is Latin for horn. Thus the word unicorn translates to ‘single horn’.
- In the United States, a patent was granted for a surgical procedure that transforms horses into unicorns. However, no true transformation is produced by the procedure. Simply, it is analogous to putting a Rolls Royce badge on a Honda.
- Unicorns are both very shy and masters of disguise. This is why so few are spotted.
- The traditional method of hunting unicorns involved entrapment by a virgin.
- Lake Superior State University, in Michigan, issues Unicorn Hunting Permits. They encourage anyone on the hunt to carry a flask of cognac and a pair of pinking shears. This is their 51st year.
- The infamous South American drug dealer, Pablo Escobar, had a daughter who wanted a unicorn. His underlings searched the Amazon in hopes of finding one. When they couldn’t find one, they bought a horse and stapled a cone to its head and wings to its back.
