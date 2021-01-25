Unemployed, Underpaid and Overwhelmed: Unpacking Your Best Options (Live Stream)

Millions of Americans are still out of work and living on unemployment. Those lucky enough to have work are sometimes underpaid. This has caused many to spiral into debt with no end in sight. Collection agent harassment day and night via calls and mail causes untold stress.

In this next LIVE Q&A January 27th, 2021 at 12:00 pm (EST) with Ft Lauderdale bankruptcy attorney Chad Van Horn, he will be discussing how you can navigate these difficult times and begin to attack your debt.

Some of the topics he will cover include:

Creditor harassment and your rights

Navigating joblessness while in Debt

Forming a plan to get out of the debt with limited income

Fair Debt Collections Practices Act and how it affects you

Have a question for Fort Lauderdale attorney Chad Van Horn? Join the conversation and be part of this Live Event.

