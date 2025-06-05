U.S. Trade Deficit Plummets in April

U.S. imports of foreign made goods fell sharply in April compared with the previous month, as tariffs clamped down on global trade.

Much of the 16.3 percent drop from March, however, reflected the fact that importers rushed to bring many goods into the United States at the beginning of the year to get ahead of tariffs ordered by President Trump. That resulted in a record surge in imports and in the trade deficit in the first three months of the year.