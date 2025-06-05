U.S. Trade Deficit Plummets in April

U.S. imports of foreign made goods fell sharply in April compared with the previous month, as tariffs clamped down on global trade.
Much of the 16.3 percent drop from March, however, reflected the fact that importers rushed to bring many goods into the United States at the beginning of the year to get ahead of tariffs ordered by President Trump. That resulted in a record surge in imports and in the trade deficit in the first three months of the year.
U.S. Monthly Goods Imports
In April, Americans purchased fewer foreign pharmaceuticals, cellphones and cars, data from the Commerce Department showed. U.S. factories and businesses also significantly cut their purchases of foreign machinery and other supplies.
Exports rose slightly, up 3 percent from the previous month. Travel increased by $0.3 billion, though some analysts said that number could fall further in the coming months, as fewer foreigners visit the United States.
Disclaimer
The information contained in South Florida Reporter is for general information purposes only.
The South Florida Reporter assumes no responsibility for errors or omissions in the contents of the Service.
In no event shall the South Florida Reporter be liable for any special, direct, indirect, consequential, or incidental damages or any damages whatsoever, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tort, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Service or the contents of the Service. The Company reserves the right to make additions, deletions, or modifications to the contents of the Service at any time without prior notice.
The Company does not warrant that the Service is free of viruses or other harmful components