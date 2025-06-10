U.S. Airlines Are Reportedly Charging Solo Travelers More for Plane Tickets—Here’s What You Need to Know

By Michael Cappetta

Key Points * In one example, a solo ticket was priced at $422 per person, but dropped to $266 per person when the same route was booked for two people. * In order to save on your next flight, experts recommend clearing your browser history and setting up price alerts on your desired routes. * A new industry report indicates that U.S. airlines may be charging more for individually booked tickets.* In one example, a solo ticket was priced at $422 per person, but dropped to $266 per person when the same route was booked for two people.* In order to save on your next flight, experts recommend clearing your browser history and setting up price alerts on your desired routes.

While traveling alone can be enticing and relaxing, new data reveals it might also be more expensive.

U.S. airlines are allegedly charging single passengers higher fares than couples or families, according to a new report from the booking site Thrifty Traveler. The travel data team recently compared the price of a single-ticket purchase versus that of two or more tickets. In multiple instances, the single-ticket purchase was more expensive per passenger.

In one example, the report showed how a United Airlines flight from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (ORD) to General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport (PIA) cost $269 for a one-way ticket for a person traveling alone. But when the same route was booked for two people, the price dropped to $181 per person. The team also noted that a single fare on an American Airlines flight that was priced at $422 dropped to $266 per person when multiple tickets were booked.

“It’s just another way for airlines to continue ‘segmenting’ their customers, charging business travelers paying with a corporate card more while offering a better deal to families on the exact same flight,” Thrifty Traveler executive editor Kyle Potter said in the article.

