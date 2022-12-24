Type 2 diabetes: Metformin may significantly lower risk of joint replacement

By Jeanna D. Smiley — Fact checked by Rita Ponce, Ph.D.

Osteoarthritis (OA) is a degenerative joint disease that can cause pain, stiffness, or difficulty with movement. This condition, the most common form of arthritis among older adults, has no known medical prevention or cure.

OA causes the breakdown of cartilage, the tissue covering the ends of bones in the joints. The condition often leads to the need for total joint replacements in people with advanced cases.

By 2030, an estimated 3.5 million Americans will undergo total knee replacements (TKR) yearly. About 572,000 people will have total hip replacements (THR) annually by 2030.

Multiple factors contribute to OA onset, including type 2 diabetes.

Metformin, the most widely used type 2 diabetes medication, is reputed to reduce insulin resistance, counter inflammation, and retard cartilage degradation.

Finding insufficient evidence tying metformin use with lower risk of TKR or THR, an international research team aimed to find a link.

To this end, experts from China, Taiwan, and Australia analyzed data on 40,694 people diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

Their investigation showed that metformin use in this population was strongly associated with a reduced risk of TKR or THR.

These findings appear in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.