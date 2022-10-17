Type 2 Diabetes Drug May Help Lower Dementia Risk By 22%

By Corrie Pelc — Fact checked by Ferdinand Lali, Ph.D.

What are glitazones? Glitazones, also known as thiazolidinediones (TZDs), are medications used to manage and treat type 2 diabetes by targeting a person’s insulin resistance. This medication targets the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor gamma (PPAR-gamma) in the body. The PPAR-gamma receptor is responsible for how sensitive a body is to insulin, and also aids in the body’s metabolism of glucose (sugar). TZDs work by boosting a person’s sensitivity to insulin, helping to make sure their pancreas can continue to produce a normal level of insulin for their body. Potential side effects of glitazones include: There are currently two main types of TZD medications. Rosiglitazone, marketed under the brand name Avandia, was originally approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 1999, and by the European Medical Agency (EMA) in 2000. However, the EMA suspended the use of rosiglitazone, and the FDA announced new restrictions and label changes in 2010 following concerns over cardiovascular risks with the drug. The other type of TZD, pioglitazone, marketed as Actos, is approved for use in the United States and the European Union. Type 2 diabetes and dementia

According to the study authors, type 2 diabetes and dementia share similar physiological patterns. For example, past studies show people with diabetes have changes in brain structure and cognitive capabilities similar to those found in dementia. “At the Center for Innovation in Brain Science [CIBS], we take a multiprong approach in understanding ways to mitigate and prevent the development of Alzheimer’s Disease and other age-related neurodegenerative diseases,” commented Dr. Kathleen Rodgers, associate director of translational neuroscience at CIBS, and professor of pharmacology at The University of Arizona, and a member of the study research team. “Diabetes is a risk factor for the development of Alzheimer’s disease and initiating factor in the pathogenesis of Alzheimer’s disease is bioenergetic dysregulation. As type 2 diabetes at its base, due to reduced insulin sensitivity, bioenergetics dysregulation, evaluation of drugs that help diabetics properly handle glucose seemed to be an approach to meet our mission at CIBS.” – Dr. Kathleen Rodgers For that reason, Dr. Jin J. Zhou, associate professor in the Division of General Internal Medicine and Health Services Research for the Department of Medicine Statistics Core at UCLA and lead author of this study, told Medical News Today there have been investigations of the use of anti-diabetic medications for dementia, especially for Alzheimer’s disease prevention and treatment. However, the results have not been consistent, leading to her team’s current study. For this study, Dr. Zhou and her team examined the electronic health records of more than half a million people diagnosed with type 2 diabetes through the national Veteran Affairs (VA) Health System over a 19-year period. Upon analysis, researchers found after at least 1 year of drug treatment, patients who received TZD only had a 22% lower risk of developing dementia from any cause. Scientists also found these patients lowered their Alzheimer’s disease risk by 11% and vascular dementia risk by 57%. “Our findings provide evidence for medication selections for mild or moderate type 2 diabetes patients who are at high risk for dementia,” says Dr. Zhou states. “This,” she told MNT, “may lead to the future study […] [of the] mechanistic of [TZDs]. As our study is an observational study, further validation in other cohorts, including golden standard clinical trials, [is] needed.”