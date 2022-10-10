Tuesday Afternoon Storms For Florida

Tuesday features a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area and good sun along the Gulf coast. Look for periods of showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon, especially near the Gulf coast and in the interior. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward. Minor flooding near high tides is possible along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will bring lots of clouds and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Thursday will feature clouds and showers throughout the day. Some storms will move through the east coast metro area in the morning. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Friday will see mostly sunny skies in the morning and some showers in spots during the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for lots of sun, a few clouds at times, and just the chance of a stray east coast shower. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.

In the tropical Atlantic, an area of disturbed weather near the Yucatan has a low chance of developing into a depression during the next five days. Julia, now moving along the Pacific coast of Central America, continues to bring heavy rain to the region.