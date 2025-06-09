Trump Wants To Bring Manufacturing Jobs Back. The Aviation Industry Can’t Hire Fast Enough (Video)

By Leslie Josephs

President Donald Trump has said he wants to bolster manufacturing jobs and other technical employment in the United States. But in the aviation industry, finding skilled workers to make airplanes and engines — and maintaining those jobs for years to come — has been a struggle.

The average age of a certified aircraft mechanic in the U.S. is 54, and 40% of them are over the age of 60, according to a joint 2024 report from the Aviation Technician Education Council and consulting firm Oliver Wyman, which cites Federal Aviation Administration data. The U.S. will be short 25,000 aircraft technicians by 2028, according to the report.

“A lot of them were hired on in the ’80s and early ’90s. You just start doing some math and you start saying at some point they’re going to retire,” said American Airlines Chief Operating Officer David Seymour, who oversees the carrier’s more than 6,000 daily flights.

To boost their ranks, airlines and big manufacturers of airplanes and their thousands of components are trying to get more younger people interested in the field.

The industry was already facing a retirement wave when Covid hit, and companies cut or offered buyouts to experienced workers — from those who build aircraft to those who maintain them to keep flying.

Continue reading



Disclaimer



The information contained in South Florida Reporter is for general information purposes only.

The South Florida Reporter assumes no responsibility for errors or omissions in the contents of the Service.

In no event shall the South Florida Reporter be liable for any special, direct, indirect, consequential, or incidental damages or any damages whatsoever, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tort, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Service or the contents of the Service. The Company reserves the right to make additions, deletions, or modifications to the contents of the Service at any time without prior notice.

The Company does not warrant that the Service is free of viruses or other harmful components





This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.