Facebook Twitter
Facebook Twitter
Van Horn Law Group, P.A. - Losing Your Home?
Home Consumer Trump To Ramp Up Transfers To Guantánamo, Including Citizens Of Allies

Trump To Ramp Up Transfers To Guantánamo, Including Citizens Of Allies

By
WashingtonPost.com
-
Holding tents at the U.S. military facility in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, in February. (U.S. Navy/AFN Guantanamo Bay Public Affairs/via REUTERS)
By John Hudson and Alex Horton

The Trump administration is preparing to begin the transfer of potentially thousands of foreigners who are in the United States illegally to the U.S. military base in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, starting as early as this week, said U.S. officials familiar with the matter.

The foreign nationals under consideration hail from a range of countries. They include hundreds from friendly European nations, including Britain, Italy, France, Germany, Ireland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Poland, Turkey and Ukraine, but also other parts of the world, including many from Haiti. Officials shared the plans with The Washington Post, including some documents, on the condition of anonymity because the matter is considered highly sensitive.

The administration is unlikely to inform the foreigners’ home governments about the impending transfers to the infamous military facility, including close U.S. allies like Britain, Germany and France, the officials said.

The preparations include medical screening for 9,000 individuals to determine if they are healthy enough to be sent to Guantánamo, notorious for its history as a prison for suspected terrorists and others captured on battlefields in the aftermath of 9/11. Some of these details were reported earlier by Politico.

Faith Based Events

Continue reading


Disclaimer

The information contained in South Florida Reporter is for general information purposes only.
The South Florida Reporter assumes no responsibility for errors or omissions in the contents of the Service.
In no event shall the South Florida Reporter be liable for any special, direct, indirect, consequential, or incidental damages or any damages whatsoever, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tort, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Service or the contents of the Service. The Company reserves the right to make additions, deletions, or modifications to the contents of the Service at any time without prior notice.
The Company does not warrant that the Service is free of viruses or other harmful components

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Welcome to South Florida Reporter, your go-to source for news and information for the Sunshine State.
Facebook Twitter

EVEN MORE NEWS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2015-2025 - South Florida Reporter.
Powered By: Randa Media

Join Our Newsletter

Sign up to receive news right to your inbox every day

Close