Trump Steel Tariffs Are Expanded To Hit Home Appliances.

By Ana Swanson and

Washing machines, refrigerators and other common household appliances made with steel parts will soon be subject to expanded tariffs, the Commerce Department said Thursday.

The department said in a notice that levies would take effect on so-called steel derivative products on June 23 and will be set at 50 percent, the current level for all other steel and aluminum imports. The new tariffs will apply to the value of steel content in each import, the notice said.

While many products have become subject to higher import taxes since Mr. Trump began implementing his aggressive trade policy, Thursday’s announcement marked one of the first times this year that everyday consumer goods were specifically targeted. The result will also apply to imported dishwashers, dryers, stoves and food waste disposals, and could translate into higher costs for American households. Thursday’s move came one week after the Trump administration doubled tariffs on steel and aluminum products — and it follows wave after wave of similar moves that have targeted cars, auto parts and other goods from many of America’s trading partners. The government said that the action was necessary to address “trade practices that undermine national security.” The new tariffs are meant to shield American-made appliances that are made with steel from cheaper foreign-made products. Continue reading



