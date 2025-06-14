Trump Seeks to Register His Name for Mobile Phone Service

By

DTTM Operations LLC, the entity that manages trademarks on behalf of President Donald Trump, has applied to use his name and the term T1 for telecom services. The requests cover mobile phones, cases, battery chargers and wireless telephone services, as well as potentially retail stores. The applications with the US Patent and Trademark Office were filed on Thursday, according to a public database. A spokesperson for the Trump Organization didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. President Donald Trump holds an Apple iPhone during an executive order signing in the Oval Office in May.

Photographer: Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg “While a trademark filing doesn’t guarantee a product launch, the specificity of the applications points to serious consideration,” Josh Gerben, a trademark attorney and founder of Gerben IP law firm, wrote in a blog post on Friday. Continue reading



