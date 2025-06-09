Trump Says He’d Support Arrest Of California Gov. Newsom Over LA Enforcement Obstruction

By Dan Mangan

President Donald Trump said Monday that he would support arresting California Gov. Gavin Newsom for purportedly obstructing federal immigration enforcement actions in Los Angeles.

Trump’s comment came shortly before Newsom and state Attorney General Rob Bonta said they would sue Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for deploying National Guard troops to deal with protests over those enforcement actions.

The suit asks a judge to rule that Trump’s federalization of the California National Guard was unlawful and to set aside the president’s order.

Trump’s action was the first time a president had activated a state’s National Guard since 1965 without a request from a governor.

“We have a winning case here,” Bonta said during a press conference.

Newsom, in a social media post, said Trump “flamed the fires and illegally acted to federalize the National Guard,”

“The order he signed doesn’t just apply to CA,” Newsom wrote in the post on X. “It will allow him to go into ANY STATE and do the same thing.

“We’re suing him.”



