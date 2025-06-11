Trump Says FEMA Phaseout to Begin After Hurricane Season

By , , and

President Donald Trump said his team will move forward with winding down much of the Federal Emergency Management Agency — but not until after a hurricane season that some projections show could be particularly deadly.

“We’re going to do it much differently,” Trump said Tuesday at the White House, adding that he would like to see FEMA largely eliminated “after the hurricane season.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the administration would create a council “over the next couple of months” to envision the future of the agency under her department.

“It will empower governors to go out and respond to emergency situations,” Noem said, standing beside Trump.

The move would “make sure that the taxpayers are only fulfilling the need to which is appropriate, and that people are responsible to respond to their own people closest to home,” Noem added.

Read more: What Trump’s FEMA Cuts Mean for Hurricane Season

Any such change would represent a dramatic overhaul to federal disaster assistance, which currently includes both grants to state governments and direct payments to disaster survivors. FEMA also deploys staff and infrastructure for immediate and longer-term, on-the-ground response.

Continue reading