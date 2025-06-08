Trump says Elon Musk will face ‘serious consequences’ if he backs Democratic candidates

By Erin Doherty

President Donald Trump told NBC News on Saturday that Elon Musk would see “serious consequences” if he backs Democratic candidates who challenge Republicans supporting the “big, beautiful bill.”

“If he does, he’ll have to pay the consequences for that,” Trump told NBC News’ Kristen Welker in a phone interview.

“He’ll have to pay very serious consequences if he does that,” he continued, without giving specifics on what that would look like.

Trump also said that he thinks his relationship with Musk is done after their public feud erupted this week.

“I gave him a lot of breaks, long before this happened, I gave him breaks in my first administration and saved his life in my first administration,” Trump said.

“I have no intention of speaking to him,” Trump added.

When asked whether he thinks his relationship with Musk is over, he said, “I would assume so.”

Trump also accused Musk of being “disrespectful to the office of the president.”

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.