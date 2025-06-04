Trump Proclamation Seeks To Restrict International Students From Harvard

President Donald Trump on Wednesday evening sought to restrict international students and scholars from entering the country to attend, conduct research or teach at Harvard University, further escalating the administration’s strong-armed attempts to force change in higher education. The proclamation, “Enhancing National Security by Addressing Risks at Harvard University,” comes days after a federal judge blocked the administration’s attempts to revoke the school’s ability to host foreign students and scholars. The administration has said forceful action is needed to address complaints of antisemitism after protests disrupted college campuses during the 2023-2024 academic year over the Israel-Gaza war. The temporary restraining order issued by U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs last week halted a Department of Homeland Security move to revoke Harvard’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification. The administration alleged that Harvard allowed “anti-American, pro-terrorist” foreigners “to harass and physically assault individuals … and obstruct its once-venerable learning environment.” Continue reading



