Trump Pledges To ‘Liberate’ LA As He Visits Troops At Fort Bragg (Unedited Video)

Forbes TV raw video at Fort Bragg. This includes military demonstrations
President Donald Trump called protesters in Los Angeles “animals” and “a foreign enemy” in a speech at Fort Bragg as he defended deploying the military against demonstrators opposed to his immigration enforcement raids. The speech was ostensibly supposed to be used to recognize the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.
Other news we’re following:
- Pentagon shares the price tag for LA protest response: After persistent questioning from members of Congress on Tuesday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth‘s acting comptroller, Bryn Woollacott MacDonnell, said that it would cost $134 million to send the National Guard and Marines to the protests. Follow live updates on the national immigration protests.
- Trump signals he’s open to invoking the Insurrection Act: During an Oval Office engagement with reporters, Trump left open the possibility of invoking one the most extreme emergency powers in response to immigration protests in Los Angeles. The Insurrection Act authorizes the president to deploy military forces inside the United States to suppress rebellion or domestic violence or to enforce the law in certain situations.
- Administration remains optimistic about U.S.-China trade talks: U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said the second day of talks were going “really, really well” when he spoke briefly with the press waiting outside Lancaster House on Tuesday evening.
