Trump Pledged Peace But Is Now Embroiled In New Israel-Iran Conflict

President Donald Trump swept into office vowing to end wars around the world, but his efforts to strike a nuclear deal with Iran appear to have spurred Israel to start a new one, as the U.S. military on Friday helped shoot down Iranian missiles headed toward Israeli territory. A White House envoy has been negotiating for months with Iranian leaders to try to impose limits on their nuclear program over pointed objections from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The president declared that a deal with Iran would be preferable to “violence like people haven’t seen before.” But the high-stakes diplomacy always had a clear weakness at its heart: If Israel wanted to derail talks, all it needed to do was attack Iran itself. Now, five months into a second Trump term that began with his attempt to be a peacemaker and a unifier, fresh conflict is roiling the Middle East with no end in sight to the violence in Ukraine. And Washington was quickly being pulled into the new fight, as it mustered an effort to defend Israel against the Iranian counterstrikes while Trump conferred with his national security team. Trump said Friday that he was informed of Israel’s plans to strike Iran, and it does not appear that he sought to dissuade Netanyahu from the attack. Though Trump urged Iran to continue negotiating or face even more Israeli attacks, the prospects of a deal seemed further away than ever. Past negotiations depended in part on credible U.S. assurances that Washington would hold back Israel and guarantee peace, and now, as Trump noted, some leaders with whom the United States was trying to strike a deal are dead. Continue reading



