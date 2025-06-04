Trump Orders Investigation Into Alleged Cover-Up Of Biden’s Decline

President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered a broad investigation into whether Joe Biden covered up a cognitive decline while in the White House and was incapable of executing presidential decisions — an unprecedented request that in theory could undermine thousands of Biden’s executive actions and pardons. Presidents have long used autopens to sign executive orders, and Trump has said that he also has used it for routine correspondence. Trump’s assertion that Biden’s use of the autopen may be problematic appears to conflict with guidance issued by the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel in 2005, which determined that a president does not need to personally sign his signature on an official document for it to be considered valid. Continue reading



