Trump Backers Call For Walmart Boycott Amid Furor Over ‘No Kings Day’ Ad

Some supporters of President Donald Trump are calling for a Walmart boycott after an heiress to the nation’s largest retailer took out an ad in the New York Times to promote a protest of the president’s policies. The full-page display, which appeared in the newspaper Sunday and was paid for by Christy Walton, advertises “No Kings Day” gatherings across the country Saturday. The mobilizing events coincide with Trump’s military parade in D.C.

While the ad doesn’t mention Trump by name, many of his followers interpreted it as a criticism of his actions and policies. “WE uphold and defend the constitution”; “WE care for veterans and children”; “WE are the world leader trusted to uphold the stability of rule of law.”

It also came as protests in Los Angeles against the administration’s immigration policies ramped up, with Trump deploying Marines and National Guard troops to California.

By Tuesday, some influential Trump allies were posting about the ad on social media. Kari Lake, the senior adviser to the U.S. Agency for Global Media, the government body overseeing the Voice of America news service, reposted the ad on X and wrote: “Do you shop at Walmart?”



