Tropics Watch; Hot And Humid In Florida

We continue to keep a close eye on what is expected to become Tropical Storm Fred. It’s too early to be sure, but computer models indicate South Florida can expect gusty winds and heavy rains late on Friday into Saturday.

In the meantime, Wednesday starts with good sun in the east coast metro area and a mix of sun and clouds along the Gulf coast. Then look for showers and storms to develop. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s — but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter.

Thursday will feature lots of sun during the morning and early afternoon, with showers and storms popping up by the mid to late afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will begin with a mix of sun and clouds. Look for increasing breezes with showers and storms in the afternoon. Depending on the tropics, Friday evening could see deteriorating conditions, especially in the Keys. Friday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday’s forecast will be determined on the strength and track of what will be Tropical Storm Fred. For now, we’ll say portions of the Keys could see tropical storm force winds and heavy rain, while the mainland is likely to see periods of heavy rain and windy conditions. Localized flooding is possible. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday’s forecast will again depend on the tropics, but for now, we’ll say that clouds, showers, and storms will linger as winds gradually subside. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s.

Potential Tropical Cyclone # 6 (soon to be Tropical Storm Fred) was moving in the direction of Puerto Rico at midday on Tuesday. At that time, the system was located about 220 miles east-southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico. Maximum sustained winds were 35 miles per hour (but a closed circulation had not yet been detected). The system was moving west-northwest at 18 miles per hour. A tropical storm warning was in effect for Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and much of the coast of the Dominican Republic. Tropical storm watches were in effect in the region, including for the portions of the Haitian coast, the southeastern Bahamas, and the Turks and Caicos.

We in South Florida will need to watch this system closely and be ready to take any necessary actions on Thursday and early on Friday.