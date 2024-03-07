Top Slot Influencer Lady Luck HQ Premieres “HUFF N’ EVEN MORE PUFF™” Slot Machine

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood unveiled the highly anticipated world premiere of Light & Wonder’s latest creation, the HUFF N’ EVEN MORE PUFF™ slot machine. The event, which took place on Monday, March 4, marked a milestone in the gaming industry, introducing players to an exhilarating extension of the beloved HUFF N’ PUFF™ franchise.

Leading the charge in this groundbreaking premiere was the esteemed slot influencer, Francine Maric, AKA Lady Luck HQ, the first player in the world to experience the thrills of HUFF N’ EVEN MORE PUFF™.

Her live stream on various social media channels, commencing at 9 p.m., allowed enthusiasts worldwide to join in the excitement of this momentous occasion.

“It is truly a thrilling experience to play this cutting-edge slot machine that features exciting gameplay and exhilarating bonuses. It feels like I hit the jackpot to join the fun for the world premiere of this extraordinary game,” said Lady Luck HQ.

The event also featured the unveiling of penny games on the main floor, further enhancing the gaming experience for patrons of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood has awarded more than $4 billion in jackpots since 2021. The 150,000 square foot expansive gaming floor is home to more than 2,500 of the most popular slots, including video poker, electronic roulette and electronic craps, as well as a non-smoking room.

For more information on Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, visit https://www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com/.

Source: News Release