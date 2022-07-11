Top 40 Side Hustles – Make An Extra $1000 A Month In 2022 (Video)

By

Hustling is not just about making some extra money on the side. It’s about taking control of your financial future and building something for yourself. And it’s not just for Silicon Valley entrepreneurs. Increasingly, people from all walks of life are embracing the side hustle as a way to achieve their goals.

Whether you’re looking to pay off debt, save for a down payment, or simply want to earn some extra cash, there’s a side hustle out there for you. To help get you started, we’ve compiled a list of our top 40 best side hustle ideas. These ideas will help you make more money by spending just a few hours without quitting your day job, from easy online gigs to selling your online course. So what are you waiting for? Pick one (or a few!) and get started today.

Thanks to Social Media and people being so busy, creating a side hustle to make extra cash in July 2022 is easier than ever. Nothing stops you from starting a side hustle by going online to find new customers. Moreover, if you’re wondering how much extra money you can make, read on to discover how to make your first $1000 a month online! Fortunately, this year, there are many ways that one can easily make an extra $1000 a month online.

Indeed, a side hustle can be a great way to start paying down debt fast. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the 30 best side hustle ideas, perfect for anyone looking to make some extra money.

Online Side Hustles: Make $1000 a Month or More.

#40 – Stock Photography

With the rise of social media, more and more people are turning to online platforms to sell their photographs. If you have a knack for taking good photos, you could start earning extra money by selling your images online.

Several online platforms, such as Istock and Shutterstock, allow you to sell your photos, and each has its own rules and guidelines. Be sure to read the terms and conditions carefully before uploading your images.

Once you’ve found a platform that you’re comfortable with, start promoting your work and building up a portfolio. It is a fun side hustle you can begin with. With a little effort, you could start earning some decent money from your photography. You can also create your own business and replace your full-time job once you get a respectable income.

#39 – Sell thrifty products

If you’re looking for a way to earn extra money, why not try selling thrifty products? By scouring garage sales, flea markets, and thrift stores, you can find great deals on items you can sell for a profit.

Not only is this a great way to make more money, but it’s also a great way to declutter your home and eliminate unwanted items. To get started, simply create a list of things that you’re interested in selling.

Then, when you come across a good deal, snap up the item and list it for sale. You can sell through online marketplaces such as eBay, Craigslist, or Facebook marketplace or set up your online store. You may use a spare room in your home to store the stuff to sell.

#38 – Give music lessons

If you’re a musician, you can earn a few hundred dollars a month by giving music lessons. In addition, you can provide individual or group lessons depending on your schedule and availability.

Students will need a place to practice, so you may need to rent a space or use your home. You’ll also need to create a syllabus and schedule for each student. Giving music lessons is a great way to share your passion for music while earning extra bucks. To expand your side hustle, you can record your classes and upload them on your YouTube channel, or you can also start selling them as online courses.

#37 – Sell baked goods

Starting a small business can be a great way to earn extra money, and selling baked goods is a classic option. If you have a knack for baking, then you must set up a small stall or market stall and start selling your wares.

Not all side hustles are easy to set up, and starting a baking business is one of them, so there are a few things to keep in mind if you want to be successful. First, it’s essential to have a good selection of baked goods on offer so that customers have plenty of choices.

Secondly, it’s essential to price your goods competitively, as people often hesitate to spend too much on small treats like cake or cookies. Finally, it’s crucial to ensure that your stall is well-stocked and always looks inviting, as this will encourage customers to stop and take a look. With a little hard work and dedication, selling baked goods can be a great way to make money.

#36 – Do makeup for special events

If you love doing makeup in your spare time and are always getting compliments on your work, why not turn it into a side hustle? There are many opportunities to do makeup for special events, and you can often earn more money than you would from your regular job. Plus, it’s a great way to meet new people and build your portfolio.

Start by contacting local businesses and event planners to see if they need makeup artists for their upcoming events. You can also search online for event postings that require makeup artists.

Once you’ve lined up a few gigs, promote your services on social media and make sure to deliver high-quality work that will leave your clients happy. With a little effort, you can quickly build up a side business doing makeup for special events.

#35 – Start a youtube channel

This hustle idea connects with many other side hustles that we have discussed in this post but is a great way to earn some extra money.

You will first want to start by brainstorming some ideas for your channel. For example, will you be online vlogging, gaming, reviewing products, makeup, teaching, or something else? Once you have an idea of the content you want to create, it’s time to start filming and editing your videos.

You’ll need to invest in essential equipment, such as a good camera, microphone, and editing software. Once you’ve created your channel and uploaded some videos, you can start monetizing your content with advertising revenue or selling products and services.

With a little effort, you can quickly build up a successful youtube channel that can earn you a decent income.

#34 – Design creative resumes for people

Many people find themselves in need of a new resume, but they don’t have the time or knowledge to design one on their own. So that’s where you come in! As a resume designer, you can help people create impressive resumes that will help them get the jobs they want.

But where do you find clients? There are a few different ways to find people who need your services. To start with, you can always share this with your friends that need to revamp their resumes.

You can also start by posting a message on online classified websites or social media groups. You can also search for job postings that request resumes in a specific format or design. For example, if you have a website or blog, you can include a link to your resume design services in your signature or your profile. By promoting your services in multiple places, you’ll be able to find clients who need your creative touch!

#33 – Create and sell NFTs

In the past year, we’ve seen a surge in the popularity of NFTs (non-fungible tokens). And it’s no surprise why. With the rise of digital platforms and the growing popularity of cryptocurrency, NFTs offer a new way for creators to earn money and build an audience. So how exactly can you create and sell NFTs?

There are a few different ways to go about it. First, you’ll need to create your NFT. You can do this with any digital file, including images, videos, audio files, or even text documents. Once you have your file, you’ll need to upload it to an NFT marketplace.

As a creator, you’ll also have the option to embed royalty fees into your NFT. Every time your NFT is sold, you’ll earn a percentage of the sale price. Alternatively, you could rent out your NFT to gaming platforms or lock it in liquidity pools to earn rewards. Whichever path you choose, there’s considerable making.

#32 – Resell domains

One of my favorite side hustles is reselling domains. If you’re unfamiliar with the term, reselling domains simply means buying a domain name and selling it for a profit. It’s a relatively straightforward process and can be a great way to earn extra cash.

There are a few different ways to go about reselling domains. One option is to buy expired domains and then sell them to people looking for expired ones. Another option is to buy domain names that are about to expire and then list them for sale on auction sites. Finally, you can also purchase popular domain names and list them for sale at a higher price.

The key to successful domain reselling is finding domains that are in demand and then pricing them accordingly. If you can do that, you can make some serious profits. So if you’re looking for a way to earn extra money, consider reselling domains.

#31 – Build and sell niche websites

Building and selling niche websites can be a great option if you’re looking for a way to start a side hustle to earn more money passively. Niche websites are simply websites that focus on a specific topic or market. For example, you could build a website about vintage watches or dog breeds. The key to making money with niche websites is finding a profitable niche and creating a website that provides valuable content for that market.

Once you’ve built up the website and it’s getting some traffic, you can sell it for a profit on websites like Flippa and MotionInvest.

Building and selling niche websites can be a great way to earn some extra money on the side. Before starting this side hustle, make sure to do your research and choose a niche that has potential before getting started.

#30 – Start A Blog, Then Monetize it

Starting a blog isn’t one of the most accessible side hustles one can begin, but with enough perseverance, it can make well over $1000 a month. The key is to generate stable blog traffic through SEO, social media, and an email list, then monetize your blog with affiliate links, ads, and sponsorship. Starting a blog requires lots of writing to begin. Doing so helps ensure that the post more than answers the reader’s question. Then, we write the articles to get optimized for SEO. And finally, we promote the articles to as broad an audience as possible. And once the readership gets built up, blog visitors will buy things from your website and click on ads while earning you a passive income. It is one of the best side hustle ideas one can work on to make some good money.

#29 – Become a Transcriber

Have you ever wanted to make more money while working from home, set your hours, and be transported into an entirely new world? Every time you sit down to work, you should look into working for Transcription Outsourcing, a transcription services company. They work with the medical, legal, law enforcement, academic, insurance, and general business industries to provide transcription services, from police reports to focus groups discussing a new drug’s side effects.

There are many reasons why working as a transcriptionist is an attractive option as a side hustle, work-at-home profession. It can be desirable for people who like to earn extra income while working alone and not have to worry a lot about interacting with the clientele or even their coworkers if they don’t want to. And once you become a proficient transcriptionist, the ability to increase your workload and income is totally up to you. While some people become transcriptionists to generate part-time income while their kids are in school, others become full-time transcriptionists working on the duplicate accounts for years. So it truly is up to you what direction you want to go when you become a transcriptionist.

#28 – Tutor on Skype or Zoom

Everyone has the things that they know how to do better than others. So, why not teach it and make extra cash online? With Skype, you can teach people things, no matter where you are, even on a beach! Yes, if you’re a Travel Addict like me and want to earn extra income, I recommend tutoring people from the U.S. or U.K. Not sure what to teach? Consider teaching English or a skill like cooking. This hustle idea can help replace your full-time job if done consistently.

#27 – Create An Online Course

Creating and selling an online course is an excellent option if you want to earn extra money. Not only is it a relatively easy side hustle to set up, but it also has the potential to generate a significant income. And best of all, you can sell your course on your schedule and at your own pace.

There are a few things to remember when creating an online course. First, you’ll need to choose a topic you’re passionate about and have expert knowledge in. It’s also essential to ensure that your course is well-organized and engaging. You’ll also want to promote your course through social media and other online channels.

Sites like Udemy and Teachable offer you a platform to upload materials (Like .pdfs) and videos for your course. Then, you can sell them for a hefty profit! The best thing is that those who create an online course will make money while they sleep! If your course is $100, all you need to do is sell ten a month to make an extra $1000 a month online.

#26 – Help People on JustAnswer

Are you a lawyer or an accountant? What about a mechanic or a plumber. JustAnswer allows a myriad of professionals to answer people’s simple questions. And you get paid for it! If you have high-level skills such as experience in law, medicine, or information technology, you could get paid to help others answer those gnawing questions folks might face in life. It is one of the most lucrative side hustle ideas for experts wanting extra income.

#25 – Make $ 1000’s Online As A Freelance Writer

Write blog posts or stories for other people or businesses. For example, if you have a knack for writing, you could help write for other bloggers or other websites or even become a ghostwriter for someone famous. For example, to earn $ 1000’s as a freelance writer, you can create a profile on sites like Upwork, Freelancer, or even Fiverr.

#24 – Write A Book or an eBook

I love passive income supplied by creating an ebook, like The Financially Independent Millennial. The book gets published on a site like Amazon (KDP), where you can easily create and sell an ebook. If writing comes naturally to you, writing a book costs nothing to produce. And, if writing isn’t your forte, don’t fret. Writing is something anyone can learn! The best part is that you earn royalties when you sleep! While royalties on ebooks might not be high, you could potentially make 4 or 5 figures a month selling books online with the proper marketing.

#23 – Then, Make An Audiobook

Use a platform such as ACX to create and sell audiobooks on Audible and iTunes. You can even begin by creating the audiobook for the book you just wrote! Or, let’s say you can teach a difficult skill like stock trading or accounting. With ACX, you can easily make at least $1000 a month income with the right volume of audiobooks.

#22 – Sell Services on Fiverr or Upwork

Fiverr and Upwork have created two beautiful monthly platforms to make $1000 or more online. Although services start at $5, Fiverr sellers can earn $100k+ annually through upselling. Upwork sellers earn an hourly or project rate. Both platforms are review-heavy, so make you do your best every time. And, on Fiverr, consider becoming a Super Seller as you can increase your hourly or project rate.

Also, Upwork is a platform that allows people to hire graphic and web designers for both short and more extended periods. Not only that, but Upwork also provides a platform for lawyers, accountants, and other professionals to earn money. Remember that you’re competing with thousands of other service providers, so making money here might take a little time.

#21 – Sell HomeMade Products Online

Are you the crafty type? If so, sites like Etsy exist to offer folks like you the ability to sell homemade crafts or vintage items. Etsy is one of the online sellers providing a community for those who put their heart and soul into making homemade goods for the online market. If you’re into graphic art, Etsy also gives you the ability to sell graphic work like posters that can be printed.

#20 – Sell Your Used Smartphone, Tablet, or Laptop on Gazelle

Sella offers an easy place to go and sell your old smartphone, tablet, or laptop online. Whether an iPhone or MacBook, Gazelle offers a fast, no-hassle option to acquire your old goods. You’d be surprised how fast you could make an extra $1000 from your old iPhones or MacBooks

#19 – eBay or Craigslist Flipping

If you have some patience, consider flipping products from Craigslist to eBay. It is one strategy I’ve made 10’s thousand on. Here’s how it works—Scan Craigslist for items that you can ship inexpensively. Think about used items like small household appliances, collectibles, or anything else you can quickly send. Then, check how much similar items on eBay are selling for. From experience, you can easily make $1000 a month, or even 10x that once you specialize in a specific product type. Pro tip: Be sure to make quality videos and photos, and use that creative flair to write captivating descriptions for the best price!

#18 – Become Someone’s Virtual Assistant

The virtual assistant industry is currently in high demand. And it makes sense. Many people are busy with their own lives and don’t care or want to do specific repetitive tasks such as booking hotels or restaurant reservations. Indeed, this is where you can come in. Whether your side hustles allow for one or ten customers, you could quickly rack up $1000 a month, taking care of 10 people virtually.

#17 – Overhaul LinkedIn Profiles

Do you have a creative flair for writing resumes? To be sure, the largest social media for business networking site is LinkedIn. Fortunately (For you), many people don’t have a professional LinkedIn profile. So why not connect with folks on LinkedIn who you think could improve their profile? For example, with this side hustle, finding just ten customers a month at $100 a pop could easily make you an extra $1000 a month doing work online. Pro tip: Offer to make the first 10 for free in exchange for a positive review. Not only will you learn what works/doesn’t work, but you’ll also have a no-brainer product.

#16 – Social Media Manager

Let’s face it. Many businesses struggle with social media. Whether it’s a technical limitation or a lack of time to regularly post and engage on social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube Channels, or Snapchat, consider reaching out to local businesses and offering to become their social media manager for a small monthly fee. With this side hustle, finding just 20 customers paying $50/mo will make you $1000 a month. And, the best part is that you can do this from anywhere there’s an internet connection, even the beach!

Best IRL (Not Online) Side Hustles

#15 – Are you a Dog or Cat person?

If you’re like most, you too can walk a dog or three. Who doesn’t like scruffy anyway? If you live somewhere famous for dogs, why not create swag for it and pass it out in dog parks. It could be a doggy treat, plastic bags, or whatever your imagination can come up with. Also, you can get this side hustle off the ground by going online and visiting sites like Vistaprint and TeePublic to get some swag for your (not online) side hustle. So before you know it, you’ll have people asking you to walk their dogs! I was kidding, though, about cats – they walk their owners!

#14 – Diversify With Mobile Dog (or Cat) Grooming

While you’re busy walking the dogs, consider taking the cuties to the doggie day spa! To be sure, it can be your mobile spa (In a Van) or make a deal with someone else’s pet spa. Whatever you choose, people love their pets and will happily pay for their well-being!

#13 – Become a Part-Time Babysitter

If you need to make some quick money, this quick and easy (not online) side hustle is a no-brainer. Consider offering your friends or family to go on a “date night.” Then, you can take care of the kids. To be sure, you could always start babysitting part-time. And no, this side hustle won’t likely make you lots of money, but you will have flexibility. So, consider sites like care.com to get vetted and rated for your babysitting services. As with any business, be sure to offer the best service possible.

#12 – Or a House Sitter

Know someone going on holiday? This is one of the best side hustles around. Consider becoming someone’s professional house sitter, and you can temporarily water the plants, bring in the mail, check on the home, etc. If you don’t know anyone, consider sites like HouseSitter.com and Care.com, which offer these types of opportunities. Otherwise, don’t hesitate to ask around. Instead, let your friends and family know what you want to house sit, and ask them to ask their friends if they know someone who might be able to help. Before you know it, you’ll find a perfect match!

#11 – Clean Houses

Who doesn’t need a little housekeeping once in a while? Know any hard-working people? Lots of families could use house cleaning services once in a bit. Indeed, this could be one of the best scaling (not online) side hustles you can do to make extra money. Also, many private families and homeowners rent out rooms or even their homes on a short-term basis. You can find them all on AirBNB or VRBO – contact the person listing the ad! Otherwise, there are always referrals (i.e., ask people you know).

#10 – Become Someone’s Errand, Runner

Considering we’re in the middle of a pandemic as I write this, becoming someone’s errand-runner could be a great side hustle to make extra money. Perhaps bring groceries, pick up a parcel, or run errands for people in your spare time. And hey, maybe you’ll even make a new friend! Personal shopping services could be in high demand if you live in a city center.

#9 – Flip Houses

House flipping is one of my favorite ways to make some extra cash, but it’s not for the faint of heart. First, finding the right house requires patience and due diligence. It requires someone to take the time to investigate what a house could be worth at the time of sale and figure out if renovating it could generate a profit. But, for those who do it well, this side hustle could turn into a full-time business! Astute investors might start by finding detailed information about the address from companies such as AddressScoop, which offers reports that include detailed owner information such as age, phone numbers, email addresses, social media profiles, etc.

#8 – Fancy Ferrari’s? Become A Mobile Car Detailer

If you like cars, you could make a killing with a toothbrush detailing all the high-end cars in your neighborhood. Side hustles like car detailers can grab upwards of $100, especially if you can go to the customer! Marketing tip:

Find the dirtiest German cars in your area. Leave a cheeky flyer on the windshield or a card in the window. Offer to clean the car for half price. You’ll likely have a customer for life if you do a good job!

#7 – Become a Free Tour Guide

If you happen to live in a big city or somewhere reliant on tourism, consider becoming a “Free Tour Guide.” For this side hustle, people go online to sites like freetour.com, which allow them to book a Free Tour of the city. And this is where you come in! But, as is customary, you will receive a tip at the end. Perhaps $10 or $20 for a 2-hour walking tour. Indeed, it’s easy to see how you could make good money on this side hustle (not online).

#6 – Use Your Flair for Color As An Interior Decorator

As a designer, you know what makes a house a home. As a side hustle, you can make extra money as an interior designer by offering your services to folks who want to improve their home. Marketing tip: Negotiate referral/affiliate fees with trades and suppliers – this way, you can offer your services accessible to the customer. Whatever you do, keep everything up and up. Be sure to disclose the referral arrangement in advance! Here is a helpful guide on how to become an interior decorator.

#5 – Become a Ridesharer

One of the most widely available ways to make money is to drive for a ridesharing company such as Uber or Lyft. People go online and book a car; if your side hustle is “open for business,” you can pick them up. The best part? You’re bound to make new friends and can work whenever you want. Be careful, though, as your costs (such as insurance) might exceed your income, so having excellent budgeting skills will pay off.

#4 – Become A Personal Chef

Do you have a flair for figs or panache for pancakes? If you’re a great cook, you could be someone’s chef. Daily, or occasionally, you could bring everything you need to prepare meals for people who either don’t want or know how to cook. A personal chef makes an ideal side hustle outside the online world. Depending on the complexity, you could charge anywhere from $50-$100 for your time, plus the cost of food. As for finding customers, there are plenty of places online you could start with, including social media. Pro tip: Create some fantastic 3-course dinners, video the process, post them on Facebook – and watch the customers come to you!

#3 – Expand Your Side Hustle With a Food Truck

Sure, starting a food truck might be a little on the expensive side of starting a side hustle, but you can reinvest your profits as a personal chef. Marketing tip: Start building a following first in your local area. Perhaps you can take insta-worthy shots of your food as a private chef, and people will follow you! Then, when you open, you’ll have an instant audience who can’t wait to chow down on your newest creations!

#2 – Teach Something

If you become a part-time personal chef as a side hustle, why not teach cooking at someone’s home (i.e., not online)? This way, you could leverage your customers and earn twice the money with two side hustles! And, the best part? Everyone gets to eat the delicious food that was created at home. But, of course, if you aren’t good at cooking, you could teach English to people. Chances are there’s a thriving immigrant community that would love to work with you. Still not convinced? Perhaps you could teach music! Think singing lessons, piano, guitar, etc. Last, if music isn’t your thing, maybe you could try learning drivers lessons.

#1 – Become A Landlord And Rent Your Spare Room

Platforms like Tripping.com and Airbnb offer the perfect venue for people wanting to rent out a portion or all of their homes. If you’re short on cash, AirBnB offers programs for income generation. So, for example, you’ll get your money about a day after check-in.

If you know of a side hustle worth being added here, let me know in the comments below!

What Side Hustle Can I Start With Little Money?

A side hustle is a great way to make some extra money, and there are plenty of options available even if you don’t have a lot of start-up capital.

For example, you could start a blog or a YouTube channel; you can do both with minimal investment. However, if you’re more of a people person, you could consider becoming a personal chef or a tour guide.

These businesses require a little more initial investment, but they can be pretty lucrative. So whatever your interests and talents may be, there’s sure to be a side hustle that’s perfect for you.

Before starting a side hustle, you’ll want to ask yourself a few questions:

What are my goals?

Before starting any side hustle, you’ll want a clear idea of your goals. Do you want to make some extra money? Are you looking for a way to replace your full-time income? Are you hoping to start your own business? Knowing your goals will help you choose the right side hustle for you.

What are my skills and interests?

Think about the skills and interests you can turn into a successful side hustle. For example, do you have experience in a particular field? Are you good with people? Do you have a knack for marketing or sales? Do you enjoy writing or creating art? Consider your strengths and passions when choosing a side hustle.

What are my time constraints?

Before starting a side hustle, you’ll need to consider how much time you dedicate to it. For example, if you only have a few hours a week, you’ll want to choose a side hustle that doesn’t require a lot of time commitment. If you have more flexibility, you can choose a side hustle that requires more time but has the potential to earn more money.

What are my financial constraints?

You’ll also want to consider your financial situation when choosing a side hustle. If you don’t have much money to invest, you’ll want to choose a side hustle with a low start-up cost. If you’re willing to invest more money, you can choose a side hustle with the potential to earn a higher income.

What are my risks and rewards?

Finally, you’ll want to consider the risks and rewards of each side hustle before choosing one. Some side hustles have more chances than others, but they also have the potential to earn a higher income. You’ll need to decide what level of risk you’re comfortable with and choose a side hustle accordingly.