Top 3 Female MMA Fighters with Perfect Body Shapes pix

Mixed martial arts has been considered a male-dominant sport for many years, but women make powerful representatives of this sport as well. Women joined this industry not so long ago, and they have broken the barriers that women are weak creatures forever. Women’s MMA success achieved its peak in the previous decade when females joined the UFC in 2013 and could share global tournaments and champions next to the men.

The interesting fact is that female MMA fighters have exceeded the expectations of many coaches and judges since they have become big stars in sports and have attracted thousands of fans not only to watch their fights but also to bet on MMA with real money.

It isn’t a secret that female MMA is still an uncovered diamond for many sports fans, but some women participating in this sport attract not only with their powerful achievements in this sphere but also attractive figures. Let’s discover the top 3 MMA fighters who boast perfect body shapes and impressive accomplishments.

Amanda Nunes

Amanda Nunes is the number-one pound-for-pound female fighter on the globe, who is also a UFC featherweight and bantamweight champion. She has a strong athletic frame with sculpted muscles, toned arms, and defined shoulders. Her physique is a testament of dedication and hard work that makes others envious.

Nunes is regarded to be one of the greatest female MMA artists. She was a hyperactive girl who had visited the capoeira classes for 5 years. She began training in jiu-jitsu at the age of 16 and was able to overcome her sparring partners at 17 already.

Nunes started competing in BJJ tournaments and won the first title in 2008. Her professional martial arts debut took place in 2008 as well at Prime MMA Championship 2.

Amanda Nune is 36 already, and she retired from MMA in 2023 because she didn’t have any other achievements to pursue in this niche. She defeated all existing title challengers weighing between 135 and 145 pounds. Her biggest disappointment is the only loss to Julianna Pena in 2022, but she managed to avenge her rather soon. Her name became recognizable when she won a fight with Ronda Rousey in 2016 in a knockout, competing for a UFC title.

Cris Cyborg

Cris Cyborg impresses MMA fans not only with her fit and polished figure but also unbelievable achievements in sports. She is the only female fighter who holds world titles in 4 leading MMA promotions. She is a current Bellator featherweight champion and former UFC, Invicta, and Strikeforce champion as well. She is famous for the biggest number of stoppage and knock-out wins in featherweight history and being the first mum to own the UFC championship belt.

Cris made her debut in martial arts when she was 19 at show fight 2. She also experienced a loss that was her only professional MMA loss by 2018 when she faced her second career loss to Amanda Nunes. All the rest fights she had were successful.

Cyborg was one of the first MMA fighters in history to make 21 unbeaten fights in a row. Despite her rather mature age – 39 years, she is still around in MMA and continues to wear only gold seeking for new challenges. Her recent fights were in boxing, but she doesn’t plan to leave MMA.

Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey is another champion who impresses fans not only with her cute face and fit body but also great accomplishments in different careers. She is a professional wrestler, actress, former judoka, and MMA sportsman. She has received several important titles, including Inaugural UFC And Strikeforce bantamweight champion. She has made the longest title fight finish streak in UFC history and received the fastest women’s title fight victory.

Dana White, UFC CEO, said that women wouldn’t ever fight in the UFC, but when she saw Rousey, she changed her mind. Rousey soom debuted and became a real celebrity known to many fans. She was the first American woman who has won an Olympic medal in judo in 2008, and 3 years later she joined MMA fights at King of the Cage.

Rousey is also famous for being the last Strikeforce champion and a participant of the UFC’s first female fight at UFC 157.

Rousey decided to cease with MMA fights in 2016 and was the first woman to be a part of the Hall of Fame in 2018.



