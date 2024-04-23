To Mark Earth Day Two Sea Turtles Are Released (Video)

MARATHON, Florida Keys — In celebration of Earth Day, the staff from the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital released two rehabilitated green sea turtles back to their ocean home Monday from Sombrero Beach in Marathon.

“Sherry” was rescued in September 2023 off Marathon, where she was found floating and entangled in a fishing lin e, and suffering from fibropapillomatosis, a debilitating tumor-causing viral disease that affects sea turtles around the world.

The larger of the two turtles, “PG,” short for “Pretty Girl,” was rescued in October 2023 off the Upper Keys where she was found with a heavy tumor load.

Treatment for both turtles included tumor-removal surgeries, broad-spectrum antibiotics, fluids, vitamins and a healthy diet of greens and mixed seafood.

Both turtles are now tumor-free, swimming strongly and back in good health.

“There’s no better way to celebrate Earth Day than releasing two green sea turtles back to their ocean home in the Florida Keys,” said Bette Zirkelbach, the Turtle Hospital’s manager.

“It’s important to protect our oceans for future generations,” Zirkelbach added. “Sea turtles are an indicator species — what happens to them is eventually going to affect all of life.”

Before the turtles were released, kids and their parents had a chance to see the turtles up close and learn from Zirkelbach about the need to protect the world’s oceans.

The Turtle Hospital, based in Marathon in the Middle Keys, opened in 1986 as the world’s first state-licensed veterinary hospital solely dedicated to the rehabilitation of endangered sea turtles. The facility has been rescuing, rehabilitating, and returning turtles to the wild for 38 years.