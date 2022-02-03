Today Will Feature Good Sun With A Gusty Breeze For Florida

Thursday features good sun with a few clouds and possibly a stray shower on a gusty ocean breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will bring lots of sun, a few clouds, and a warm ocean breeze. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a few afternoon showers in spots. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will be mostly sunny around South Florida, but look for some afternoon showers in the east coast metro area. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for good sun with some clouds and showers at times in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast can expect more clouds than sun. Highs on Monday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.