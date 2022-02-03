Home Weather Today Will Feature Good Sun With A Gusty Breeze For Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Thursday features good sun with a few clouds and possibly a stray shower on a gusty ocean breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Thursday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will bring lots of sun, a few clouds, and a warm ocean breeze.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a few afternoon showers in spots.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will be mostly sunny around South Florida, but look for some afternoon showers in the east coast metro area.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for good sun with some clouds and showers at times in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast can expect more clouds than sun.  Highs on Monday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

